Probably+Negative+Reviews

If you are anything like me and skip over the Thanksgiving holiday and go straight to Christmas, then you are in the right place.

I’m a big movie fanatic. I love sitting down with a bowl of popcorn, getting a movie ready and hitting play.

A lot of people know the movie “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell, but for those who don’t know about the movie or need a refresher, I will do a quick summary of the movie.

Buddy (Will Ferrell) was transported to the North Pole when at a young age and there, he was raised among Santa’s elves.

For those who don’t know how or why he ended up in the North Pole, on Christmas Eve, the baby orphan (Buddy) crawled into Santa’s sack. It was unknown to Santa that there was a child in his bag until they reached the North Pole at the end of his trip.

As Buddy got older, he couldn’t help but feel as though he didn’t fit in with the other elves. I can see why he would feel this way — he is over six feet tall while all of the elves around him are typically between three and four feet tall.

With the support from the other elves, Buddy travels to New York in an attempt to find his real family — while still in his full elf uniform.

I’m sorry, but if he felt like he didn’t fit in when he was in the North Pole, he sure wasn’t going to fit in when he was in New York.

Anyways, Buddy believes Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a cynical businessman, is his real father.

While still on the search for his dad, Buddy gets himself a job at Gimbels in the toy department.

This is where Buddy meets a lovely woman, Jovie (Zooey Deschanel), who he later falls in love with and marries.

After a DNA test proves Hobbs is indeed his real father, Hobbs attempts to start a relationship with Buddy.

Unknown to Hobbs, building a relationship with Buddy would end up with chaotic results.

Buddy creates a lot of trouble for himself. He is used to one lifestyle: making toys, eating candy and having a lot of fun with little to no cares in the world.

Whereas now in New York, he isn’t used to having everyday hardships and encountering judgmental people like he is in the city.

In the end, everything works itself out. Buddy finds his father, finds a wife and lives a happy life just like he was raised in.

This movie gets mixed reviews. People either hate it or love it, and that’s mostly because of the main actor, Will Ferrell.

Will Ferrell plays characters in movies that reflect who he is in real life, which is goofy, kind-hearted, caring and so much more.

Personally, I like Will Ferrell and the movie “Elf.”

The movie brings Christmas joy, humor and a lot of one-liners.

If you’ve ever heard people say, “Bye Buddy I hope you find your dad,” it came from “Elf.”

So, if you are looking for a little Christmas joy before, during and after the Christmas season, head on over to any streaming service and watch “Elf.”

