Probably+negative+reviews

After a lot of searching through Netflix, I finally came upon a movie called “Secret Obsession.” The movie had both positive and negative reviews, so it was my turn to give my thoughts.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the recap:

The movie opens on a dark and stormy night with a young woman, Jennifer Williams (Brenda Song), frantically running from an unknown threat. She runs into a rest stop on the side of the road, hiding from the person chasing after her.

The threat follows her into the rest stop, searching high and low. While he gets slightly distracted, the young woman takes this chance to run back out into the rain.

She runs to her car, and when she struggles to open her door, she throws a rock at her window, unlocks the car and jumps in. In a frantic hurry she tries to start her car, but it doesn’t start. After many tries, the car finally works in her favor and starts.

As she tries to drive away, her car gets pulled backwards by a white pick-up truck (hint: remember the white truck). Realizing she is in a tough spot, she runs out of her car into the road.

A car comes whipping around the corner and she’s hit by the car, knocking her unconscious. The driver runs out of the car to see if she is okay and calls for help. Jennifer is rushed to the hospital.

The next scene cuts to the hospital, where she is being rushed into surgery for internal bleeding and other injuries. She drifts in and out of consciousness before she arrives in the operating room.

A man (Mike Vogel) rushes into the hospital entrance and approaches the nurse’s station. He claims he is looking for his wife after he received a call his wife was in a car accident.

He confirms her name is Jennifer Williams, and that he is her husband, Russell Williams … or so he says.

In actuality, Vogel’s character is impersonating Jennifer’s real husband Russell (played by Daniel Booko).

After waiting, “Russell” is allowed to go see Jennifer. The nurse warns him she has no memory right now, but will hopefully gain it back over time. Jennifer wakes up to him sitting at her bedside. Alarmed, she sits up.

She has no memory of who he is, as well as no memory of anything else. “Russell” reminds her that he is her husband.

In an attempt to bring back her memory, he brings photographs of the happy couple together and of her childhood. When she asks about her parents and if they knew she was in a bad accident, he tells her they died in a fire a few years back.

On top of the news that her parents died, he also tells her she quit her job when they got married and rarely talks with friends anymore.

Big spoiler: all of the information he has told Jennifer seems mysterious. If you have seen the trailer, you know this man is not her husband Russell.

To make you even more confused, Jennifer was married to the real Russell before coworker Ryan Gaerity (Mike Vogel) killed him. Gaerity takes this as his chance to impersonate the real Russell by taking his identity, life and love.

Gaerity had a secret obsession with Jennifer. She had no idea of this said obsession. He would lurk in the background and watch her and Russell, but never say anything — even when Jennifer and Russell got married.

Alright movie lovers, I don’t want to spoil the ending. If you want to find out what happens, head on over to Netflix, grab some popcorn, a blanket and watch “Secret Obsession” for yourselves.

I thought this movie was mediocre at best. The plot of the story was interesting and kept you on your toes, but the bad acting brought down the quality of the movie.

For example, during the “scarier” scenes, I felt as though the actors and actresses could have done a better job, so it didn’t seem like they were reading from a script and knew what was happening.

While I do describe the movie as mediocre, I like those corny movies — the predictable ones. So, if I had to give this movie a rating it would be a solid 7/10. It wasn’t the greatest movie I’ve seen, but it certainly wasn’t the worst.

