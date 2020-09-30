Probably+negative+reviews

The sound of wedding bells and laughter fills the air for bride Hayley (Eleanor Tomlinson) — at least until cracked out ex-boyfriend, Marc (Jack Farthing), makes an appearance.

“Love Wedding Repeat” was released on April 10, 2020. It was filmed in Rome and Frascati, Italy and directed by Dean Craig.

To start the film, Jack (Sam Claflin) meets a dashing young American journalist, Dina (Olivia Munn) during her visit to Italy. By the end of the trip the two are quite fond of each other, but just as the two are about to share their first kiss, they are interrupted by an old friend of Jack’s.

Definitely a mood killer at best.

The two go their separate ways and never see each other again — well, at least not until Jack’s sister, Hayley, invites Dina to her special day.

Fast forward to the big day: Everything goes as planned. The wedding dress still fits, the maid of honor shows up on time and the ceremony goes smoothly, even Dina and Jack tie up loose ends.

The only thing that could go wrong at this point would be if some exes showed up and name tags were moved around at the tables.

Cue Jack’s ex-girlfriend Amanda (Freida Pinto) and her insanely jealous current boyfriend Chaz (Allan Mustafa). The two are more fighters than lovers, mainly because Amanda is still very much in love with Jack and she makes it quite obvious.

Remember that cracked out ex-boyfriend, Marc? As he makes his way to the wedding reception — uninvited, might I add — the scene cuts to him in a cab doing a line of cocaine, hence why he shows up cracked out.

Hayley freaks out about Marc showing up uninvited and tries to make him leave. But Hayley’s new husband, Roberto (Tiziano Caputo), insists he should stay and says they will find a spot for him to sit.

Hayley runs to Jack and insists that he drug Marc using a strong sleeping pill, so as any good brother would, he goes to find Marc’s name at a table and pours the pill into the glass.

However, after Jack leaves the room children come running through and switch all the name tags around.

“Maid of honor” Bryan’s (Joel Fry) place card is moved to Marc’s original spot, so he becomes the new recipient of the sleeping pill.

Not only did the children switch name tags at the table Marc is sitting at, but also the table where Jack, Dina, Amanda and Chaz are sitting at.

The new seating arrangement includes Jack and ex-girlfriend Amanda sitting next to each other, Chaz sitting away from Amanda and Dina sitting next to Sidney (Tim Key) who bores her with uncomfortable stories.

This is why you don’t invite children to your wedding.

Later that evening, Jack and Bryan trap Marc in a closet so he doesn’t go around telling everyone about how Hayley and him “smashed” a few weeks back.

Eventually Marc makes his way out of the closet, goes up to the microphone and spills the tea to everyone. Roberto storms out and tells Hayley that it’s over.

But wait … there’s more.

The movie resets to the beginning of the day: an alternate version of how the day could have gone.

Confused? Don’t answer that quite yet, because it gets even more confusing.

Everything leading up to the reception goes as planned with no interruptions, no problems and nothing but a pleasant wedding day.

In this version, ex-boyfriend Marc still shows up cracked out, Jack still tries to drug Marc by pouring a sleeping pill in his drink at the table and the children still mix up the name tags at the table unbeknownst to anyone.

But instead of maid of honor, Bryan, drinking the drugged drink, Jack is the new consumer of it. Jack realizes what he has just drunk and tries to force himself to throw it up.

All I have to say is this attempt doesn’t work.

As Jack goes back to the table and begins a conversation with Dina, the sleeping pill starts to kick in and he falls asleep while Dina talks about her mother’s cancer.

Not the most gentleman thing to do, but he couldn’t help it. He drank a strong sleeping pill.

The night goes on, and Marc still gets trapped in a closet. Yet again, he makes it out of the closet and to the microphone, but this time he doesn’t say that Hayley and him “smashed.” He instead wishes the newlyweds a happy life and simply leaves.

A much better go around this time, might I add.

Dina gets a call from work and has to leave the wedding, and Jack runs after her to catch her before she leaves his life once again.

The movie ends with Jack catching up to Dina and finally making his move, when an old friend interrupts, yet again, and Jack turns and tells the friend to “bug off.”

The two finally share their long-awaited first kiss. The End.

Overall, the movie wasn’t as bad as the reviews made it out to be. It was your typical romantic comedy with mediocre acting at best. It was just a tad bit confusing with all the cuts to different versions of the same wedding day.

So, if you are in search of a movie that replays the wedding day multiple different times with each time being slightly different than the last, then head over to Netflix because “Love Wedding Repeat” is the one for you.

Geiger can be reached at [email protected].