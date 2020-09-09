Eau Claire Eats: Takeout edition

Note: “Eau Claire eats” is a rotating column where Spectator writers explore the intersections of food and culture.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to travel through the U.S., many restaurants are accommodating their customers by offering takeout or delivery through apps like EatStreet or Grubhub.

The first restaurant I decided to try was Acoustic Café (505 S Barstow St.) This cafe has been a longtime favorite of mine, but since COVID-19, it’s been hard to stop by.

Acoustic Café was not available for takeout or delivery through EatStreet so customers have to call the restaurant at (715) 832-9090 and place their order. The menu is available on their website.

I ordered my all time favorite, a pita sandwich with garlic hummus instead of any meat, which costs $7.19. After my order was placed the employee asked when I would be there to pick it up and that was it. Pretty easy!

At the restaurant, there are signs asking all customers to wear a mask and practice social distancing. There are markers provided on the floor to help customers keep a safe distance of six feet while they wait in line.

There weren’t too many people inside and there was plenty of space in between tables, with outside seating available as well. Overall, I had a great experience and recommend Acoustic Café as a new sandwich shop to try.

Next, I ordered from Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor (503 Galloway St.) and used the app EatStreet to order my food.

EatStreet is easy to use: the customer first chooses if they want delivery or takeout — I chose takeout because it’s cheaper — and then they submit their address. Then EatStreet will give multiple options of nearby restaurants.

Here I chose the “Iced Latte-Da (Caffeinated!!!)” shake. Unfortunately their homemade waffle cones are not available for takeout, but the ice cream makes up for it.

Once the order is placed, EatStreet will give an estimated time of when the food will be ready to pick up.

When I arrived at Ramones, the shake was waiting in a refrigerator, ready to go with my name on it. Another great experience from a local restaurant.

Lastly, I ordered food from Paraiso Escondido (2824 London Rd.). I also ordered this through EatStreet, but chose delivery this time because it was free. I got three chicken tacos served with rice and beans for a total of $14.22.

EatStreet makes the delivery process really easy — as with the previous Ramone’s order through the app. Because I chose delivery this time, they just left my order at my door.

I am a big fan of Mexican food and have been looking for a good Mexican restaurant in Eau Claire. Paraiso Escondido did not disappoint.

Overall, whether you use an app like EatStreet or call in the order, takeout is the perfect way to enjoy a favorite restaurant or two until it is safe to dine in again.

Olson can be reached at [email protected].