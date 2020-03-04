Note: “We pick three” is a rotating column where Spectator writers pick their top three upcoming events in the Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley.

Tina Ecker Artist Reception:

Artisan Forge Studios will hold their installation of “1st Fridays” for the month of March.

Every first Friday of the month an artist will showcase their work in gallery exhibits at the space.

This month, there is a solo exhibit by local photographer Tina Ecker titled “Impressions Through a Local Lense.”

According to Ecker’s interview with Artisan Forge Studios, she took inspiration from the impact the downtown area of Eau Claire had on both her personal life and the community around her.

“While walking with my husband on a gorgeous fall morning I was amazed at all the beauty I was seeing for the first time,” Ecker said to Artisan Forge. “Just taking time out of each day to slow down and really ‘see’ what I was surrounded by has made such a difference in my life.”

The exhibit’s opening is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at the Artisan Forge studios at 1106 Mondovi Road. It is a five minute drive from the UW-Eau Claire upper campus residence halls.

After the opening ceremony, Ecker’s exhibit will be on display until March 30 at Artisan Forge Studios.

The event is free to the public with additional refreshments provided by neighboring business, Skill Shot Coffee Bar.

“James and the Giant Peach:”

A young boy adventures and befriends neighboring insects, all while taking place inside a magical peach.

The UW-Eau Claire music and theatre arts department will host their opening weekend of the play “James and The Giant Peach.”

Performances will begin at 7 p.m. on March 6 and be shown at the Jamf Theatre within the Pablo Center for the Confluence.

The performances will continue on the weekends of March 6 through 8 and 12 through 15, with the addition of “sensory friendly performances” at 10 a.m. on March 7 and 14.

The play tells the story of James Henry Trotter, who explores his fantasy of escaping from his life at home.

The play will primarily focus on verbal scene work but it also includes musical numbers to incorporate with the acting.

Tickets will be sold at $20 for adults, $16 for seniors, $10 for UW-Eau Claire faculty, staff and students (with a valid UW-Eau Claire ID) and $16 for youth.

For more information about ticket purchases go to the Pablo Center’s website.

Midwest Weirdfest film festival:

A horror and science fiction underground film experience.

The 4th annual “MidWest WeirdFest” of 2020 will take place from March 6 to 8 at the Micon Cinemas in Downtown, Eau Claire.

The event showcases local film creations surrounding themes of paranormal activity, horror and all things weird.

The set program includes over 15 films to play throughout the weekend. The show times each day range from noon to 10 p.m.

In its fourth year running, the festival is set to include special featured events, more guest appearances and more films to be seen.

The festival also partnered with new venues like Ivy Creatives and The Volume One Gallery.

Greg Newkirk, a paranormal investigator and co-creator of the paranormal series “Hellier,” will be the headline guest for the weekend.

The screening of “Hellier” will be the first for general audiences, as Midwest Wierdfest is one of the initial festivals it will be shown through.

“The festival’s commitment to celebrating the underground, the independent and the just plain weird is a mission that’s very near and dear to our hearts,” Newkirk said to Midwest Wierdfest.

“We can’t wait to see what Midwest WeirdFest has in store for 2020.”

Information on where to purchase tickets for each film can be found at http://www.midwestweirdfest.com/.

Nelson can be reached at [email protected].