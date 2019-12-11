Eau Claire Winter Fun

Lunch Break Open Skating

When: Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Hobbs Ice Arena, 915 Menomonie St.

Cost: $4/person or City Pass (1 punch)

A great way to meet people, spend some time with friends and family and get some exercise.

Adult Open Broomball

When: Every Wednesday and Sunday until Apr. 29, 8:45 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Where: Hobbs Ice Arena, 915 Menomonie St.

Cost: $4/person or City Pass (1 Punch)

Drop-in co-ed program for adult players (18+). Players divide into teams for pick-up games. Must have your own helmet, but sticks and balls are provided.

5th Annual Holiday Toy Trains

When: Every Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 10 through Dec. 28

Where: Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr.

Cost: $9 for adults, $6 for ages 5-17, $2 for Museum Members, and free for ages 0-4 ($2 on Tuesdays)

This Chippewa Valley holiday tradition features standard-gauge trains running on around 400 square feet of track. The layout includes local buildings, winter scenes, lights and sounds. Lighted night trains run on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Crafts, coloring, floor trains, a gingerbread house contest display will be present and Santa will visit regularly.

20 percent Tuesdays at The Local Store

When: Every Tuesday from Dec. 3 to Dec. 17, 4 to 8 p.m.

Dec. 3 — Helping Hands for Our Children in the Chippewa Valley

*drop off location for Winter Wear (snow pants/gloves/hats)

Dec. 10 — Eau Claire Firefighters Community Charity

*drop off location for Operation Warm (coats for kids)

Dec. 17 — Beacon House

*drop off location for low income family gifts

Where: The Local Store at Volume One World Headquarters, 205 N. Dewey St.

Visit The Local Store to welcome three different local charitable organizations. Tuesdays in December will have 20 percent of their daily sales’ proceeds going directly to each charity per evening. Representatives from each group will be there each night to talk about their organization, wrap gifts and accept additional donations. Support local this holiday season!

Tonic Sol-Fa “The Nights Before Christmas Tour”

When: Thursday Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Pablo Center at the Confluence, 120 Graham Avenue

Cost: $39 Adults, $10 youth

This Emmy-award winning a capella quartet brings amazing vocals and humor. This show is a holiday tradition for many!

