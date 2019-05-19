Thank you, professors
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
More stories from Ta'Leah Van Sistine
Students take the time to say "thank you" to their favorite professors and faculty at UW-Eau Claire
Advertisement
Ta'Leah Van Sistine is a first-year journalism and creative writing student. This is her second semester as staff writer for The Spectator. Beyond her passion for storytelling, she thoroughly enjoys outdoor adventures, good music, iced coffee and beautifully written words.
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.