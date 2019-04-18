The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Menu

Keeping it ‘Fresh’ at the Eau Claire Farmers Market

Story by Hannah Angell, Staff WriterApril 18, 2019Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Hannah Angell

More stories from Hannah Angell

Cloning conspiracy
April 17, 2019

Transitioning from winter to summer means making the transition to the summer farmers market

Freshly+picked+flowers+for+purchase+at+the+summer+2018+Farmers+Market.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Keeping it ‘Fresh’ at the Eau Claire Farmers Market

Freshly picked flowers for purchase at the summer 2018 Farmers Market.

Freshly picked flowers for purchase at the summer 2018 Farmers Market.

Freshly picked flowers for purchase at the summer 2018 Farmers Market.

Freshly picked flowers for purchase at the summer 2018 Farmers Market.

Advertisement

As the snow melts and flowers begin to bloom, the Winter Farmers Market has come to an end — a fresh food market that was hosted indoors every other Saturday from Nov. 10 to April 13 at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center downtown — and Eau Claire looks to the beginning of the summer farmers market.

While the Winter Farmers Market offered 15 vendors featuring meats, honey, syrup, eggs, bakery goods, coffee, dressings, popcorn, hummus/chips and vegetables, the summer market will quadruple the number of vendors with about 60 vendors offering fresh products, a food truck and potted or fresh-cut flowers, Deidra Barrickman, the farmers market manager, said.

Summer 2019 at the Farmers Market will have more produce compared to previous years, Barrickman said.

Attendees can expect vendors bringing certified organic chicken, pork and some vegetables, a vendor bringing specifically cheese and a couple bringing some more unusual vegetables, she said.  

Paul and Bridget McIlquham, the owners and operators of  McIlquham Orchard with their three sons, sell their own pre-picked strawberries and Honeycrisp apples, said owner and operator of McIlquham Orchard, Bridget McIlquham.

They have three generations of family members selling on Saturdays at various times, McIlquham said.

“The business does well and the market is very accommodating,” McIlquham said. “It’s such a fun atmosphere to sell in. People are so appreciative of the produce.”

The owner of Sam’s Produce, Dan Sam, touched on the importance of fresh produce.

“I want the consumers to know about the freshness of our produce,” Sam said, “measured in hours from harvest to market compared to days or weeks at a grocery store.”

The Downtown Farmers Market operates in a covered pavilion in Phoenix Park located on the corner of Riverfront Terrace and Madison Street.

Other than produce, attendees this summer can expect various locally owned pop-up shops by local artists with tents, tables of crafts, trinkets and other homemade goods. Live music will also be a feature of the event, Sam said.

For those looking to buy summer produce, listen to live music or purchase locally made goods, the market will be hosted every Saturday beginning May 4 to Oct. 26, according to their official website.

Angell can be reached at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

About the Writer
Hannah Angell, Staff Writer

Hannah Angell is a third-year communications minor with an emphasis in advertising. She enjoys discussing conspiracy theories, thrift shopping and she appreciates good pasta.

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Currents

From this neck of the woods
From this neck of the woods
Eau Claire to host 53rd Annual Jazz Festival
Eau Claire to host 53rd Annual Jazz Festival
Hmong Heritage Month seeks to recognize Hmong culture
Hmong Heritage Month seeks to recognize Hmong culture
Pura vida
Pura vida
Adulting 101

For the graduating seniors at UW-Eau Claire, the upcoming month of May means facing one of the most significant transitions in life: going from being ...

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Eau Claire to host 53rd Annual Jazz Festival
Eau Claire to host 53rd Annual Jazz Festival
UW-Eau Claire powerlifting club made its way to collegiate nationals
UW-Eau Claire powerlifting club made its way to collegiate nationals
SLIDESHOW: Davies Student Center transforms into Austrian ballroom for the 45th annual Viennese Ball
SLIDESHOW: Davies Student Center transforms into Austrian ballroom for the 45th annual Viennese Ball
Snow can’t stop this climate scientist
Snow can’t stop this climate scientist
Local poet performs reading and signing of her two latest works
Local poet performs reading and signing of her two latest works
Navigate Left
  • Keeping it ‘Fresh’ at the Eau Claire Farmers Market

    Column

    From this neck of the woods

  • Keeping it ‘Fresh’ at the Eau Claire Farmers Market

    Currents

    Eau Claire to host 53rd Annual Jazz Festival

  • Keeping it ‘Fresh’ at the Eau Claire Farmers Market

    Currents

    Hmong Heritage Month seeks to recognize Hmong culture

  • Keeping it ‘Fresh’ at the Eau Claire Farmers Market

    Column

    Pura vida

  • Column

    Adulting 101

  • Keeping it ‘Fresh’ at the Eau Claire Farmers Market

    Currents

    SLIDESHOW: Davies Student Center transforms into Austrian ballroom for the 45th annual Viennese Ball

  • Keeping it ‘Fresh’ at the Eau Claire Farmers Market

    Currents

    Local poet performs reading and signing of her two latest works

  • Keeping it ‘Fresh’ at the Eau Claire Farmers Market

    Currents

    Vinyl Nights at The Lakely features Eau Claire native and current Blugold, Mariah Kewin

  • Keeping it ‘Fresh’ at the Eau Claire Farmers Market

    Column

    From this neck of the woods

  • Keeping it ‘Fresh’ at the Eau Claire Farmers Market

    Column

    College Cookin’ with Sam

Navigate Right
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Keeping it ‘Fresh’ at the Eau Claire Farmers Market