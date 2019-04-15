SLIDESHOW: Davies Student Center transforms into Austrian ballroom for the 45th annual Viennese Ball
April 10, 2019
Attendees waltzed, did the polka and swing danced the nights away to live music
Student volunteers and university employees spent the better parts of last Thursday and Friday afternoon turning Davies Student Center into an Austrian fantasy. The dining area of Davies was transformed into a stage for a live polka band and dance floor. Ojibwe Ballroom, covered in plants, lights and drapery, become a ballroom for attendees to waltz and swing dance.
The 45th annual Viennese Ball kicked off at 6:30 p.m. Friday night and again at the same time Saturday in Davies. Each year in April, The Viennese Ball, commonly referred to by Blugolds as “V Ball,” allows students, alumni and community members to dress up in gowns and tuxedos and dance the night away. It also gives them the opportunity to learn and practice traditional dances such as the waltz, swing and polka.
