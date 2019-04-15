The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

SLIDESHOW: Davies Student Center transforms into Austrian ballroom for the 45th annual Viennese Ball

Emilee Wentland

The Tator
April 10, 2019
Taylor Reisdorf

Comic utilizes stories and humor to form connections with others
March 11, 2019

Attendees waltzed, did the polka and swing danced the nights away to live music

Photo by Taylor Reisdorf

Photo by Taylor Reisdorf

Photo by Taylor Reisdorf

Student volunteers and university employees spent the better parts of last Thursday and Friday afternoon turning Davies Student Center into an Austrian fantasy. The dining area of Davies was transformed into a stage for a live polka band and dance floor. Ojibwe Ballroom, covered in plants, lights and drapery, become a ballroom for attendees to waltz and swing dance.

The 45th annual Viennese Ball kicked off at 6:30 p.m. Friday night and again at the same time Saturday in Davies. Each year in April, The Viennese Ball, commonly referred to by Blugolds as “V Ball,” allows students, alumni and community members to dress up in gowns and tuxedos and dance the night away. It also gives them the opportunity to learn and practice traditional dances such as the waltz, swing and polka.

Gallery|14 Photos
Photo by Emilee Wentland
Ojibwe Ballroom was set up for the Viennese waltz, among other dances

Wentland can be reached at [email protected] and Reisdorf can be reached at [email protected].

About the Contributors
Emilee Wentland, Editor-in-chief

Emilee Wentland is a fourth-year journalism student with a minor in multimedia communication. This is her fifth semester on staff and second semester as editor-in-chief. She spends most of her time working and hanging out with her pals.

Taylor Reisdorf, Managing Editor

Taylor Reisdorf is a fourth-year English critical studies student. This is her fourth semester with The Spectator. She enjoys traveling, writing, books and foods of all kinds, margaritas and her amazing friends.

The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
SLIDESHOW: Davies Student Center transforms into Austrian ballroom for the 45th annual Viennese Ball