College Cookin’ with Sam
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
More stories from Sam Farley
March 19, 2019
Baked Panzanella Caprese
Advertisement
Let’s face it: tuna sandwiches and ramen noodles can only take you so far through the week.
It’s times like these when I can’t help but crave ingredients that are simply fresh. Growing up with an Italian mother, this recipe was a staple in our household. Its simple blend of fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, garlic and oil packs a serious punch in the flavor department. With fresh tomato as its star, eaters are left feeling satisfied but not overly stuffed. As an added perk for those who are meat-conscious, it’s also vegetarian!
Baked Panzanella Caprese
Recipe courtesy of the Farley Kitchen
Ingredients
- 2-3 large, vine-ripened tomatoes, cut ½” thick
- 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar or balsamic glaze
- 10 slices fresh mozzarella, cut ¼” thick
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- salt and pepper to taste
- ¼ cup fresh basil, chopped
- Olive oil, for drizzling
- 6 slices Italian bread
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Arrange sliced tomatoes in bottom of 7.5 x 11” pan (1.5x the recipe for 9 x 13” pans).
- Drizzle with balsamic vinegar or glaze.
- Add the mozzarella in a single layer, filling in gaps with broken pieces as needed.
- Sprinkle with garlic.
- Sprinkle the basil on top.
- Drizzle with olive oil.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Layer 6 slices Italian bread on top, drizzle with more olive oil.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until center is bubbly and bread is golden brown. Enjoy!
Sam Farley is a third-year multimedia and web design student with a minor in Spanish and a certificate in computer programming. She can be found outside with her camera, at the nearest bowling alley or on campus solving crypto quotes and watching Tasty cooking videos.
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.