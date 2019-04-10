College Cookin’ with Sam

Let’s face it: tuna sandwiches and ramen noodles can only take you so far through the week.

It’s times like these when I can’t help but crave ingredients that are simply fresh. Growing up with an Italian mother, this recipe was a staple in our household. Its simple blend of fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, garlic and oil packs a serious punch in the flavor department. With fresh tomato as its star, eaters are left feeling satisfied but not overly stuffed. As an added perk for those who are meat-conscious, it’s also vegetarian!

Baked Panzanella Caprese

Recipe courtesy of the Farley Kitchen

Ingredients

2-3 large, vine-ripened tomatoes, cut ½” thick

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar or balsamic glaze

10 slices fresh mozzarella, cut ¼” thick

2 cloves garlic, minced

salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup fresh basil, chopped

Olive oil, for drizzling

6 slices Italian bread