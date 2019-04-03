The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

“A night to remember”: The Confluence Dance Project

Story by Hannah Angell, Staff Writer
April 3, 2019

Hannah Angell

Photo by Hannah Angell

Photo by Hannah Angell

Photo by Hannah Angell

The Confluence Dance Project, which features concerts, performances and Broadway-style traveling shows, will be open to the public on April 4 and 5.

“It has been exciting all year to go to performances at the Pablo Center for music and theatre, but now we get to experience dance in this new space with the latest in lighting technology,” Gretchen Peters, the chair of the department of music and theater arts, said.

Held by the UW-Eau Claire music and theatre arts department, the Confluence Dance Project offers attendees a night of dance with special guests.

Guest choreographer Amy Vankirk set a dance entitled “Doomteck” — a dance that originates from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The dance is a  fusion of jazz and tango dance styles, Ariella Brown, the director of the dance project, said.

“Each piece is a stand- alone work of art,” Brown said, “and they are curated to take the audience along a myriad of emotions through the night.”

The two nights of dance will be full of variety and talent. The dance styles range from light-hearted to serious choreography and features talent from students and faculty at UW-Eau Claire, Brown said.

“2019 is a year full of dance in the Chippewa Valley,” Brown said. “This would be a great chance to experience something new for a great price.”

In addition to the Confluence Dance Project. There will be another professional dance performance in the month of April — Les Ballets Trockadero De Monte Carlo.

Based from New York City, the all-male performers will feature ballet and modern dance in drag on April 16 at the Pablo Center.

For those looking for more dance performances, Concert Dance Company, a student organization, produces shows on campus  every semester and hosts free dance classes almost every Friday night.

Future plans for the Dance Project are already in progress, Brown said.

The UW-Eau Claire music and theatre arts production hopes to keep this show going with plans set for 2020, as the Dance Project was on hiatus for some years, Brown said.

“(It will be) a night to remember,” Brown said.

The Confluence Dance Project is on April 4 and 5 at 7:30 pm at the Pablo Center. Tickets can be purchased online for $10.

Angell can be reached at [email protected]

