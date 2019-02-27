The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

College Cookin’ with Sam

The king of comfort food

Photo by Sam Farley

Photo by Sam Farley

Photo by Sam Farley

Story by Sam Farley, Multimedia Editor
February 27, 2019
February 27, 2019

Tired of the snow and cold? Cozy up with this culinary classic! With only about 500 mg of sodium per serving, this recipe is much healthier than its frozen counterpart. According to an article by SELFNutritonData, the average Marie Callender’s chicken pot pie contains 1,002 mg of sodium, which is a whopping 42% of the recommended daily value (based on a 2,000 calorie diet). This recipe halves that quantity and requires only a few simple steps. So start cookin’, your tastebuds and blood pressure will thank you!

Chicken Pot Pie

Recipe courtesy of the Farley Kitchen

Ingredients

  • ⅓ cup margarine
  • ⅓ cup flour
  • ⅓ cup chopped onion
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp pepper
  • 1 ¾ cups chicken or turkey broth
  • ⅔ cup milk
  • 2 cups cooked chicken or turkey
  • 1 package frozen peas/carrots
  • 1 package prepared pie crusts (two crusts total), thawed
  1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
  2. In a large skillet, heat margarine over low heat until melted.
  3. Blend in flour, onion, salt and pepper. Cook until smooth and bubbly.
  4. Stir in broth and milk, adding a little at a time, and heat to boiling. Cook for one minute.
  5. Add chicken and frozen vegetables, heat through.
  6. Carefully unroll pie crusts and insert one in pie plate.
  7. Pour chicken and vegetable mix on top of first pie crust, cover with second crust.
  8. Using thumb and index finger, pinch crusts together along pie plate edge.
  9. To allow for steam to escape, gently slit the pie crust with a sharp knife in 2” long cuts across the top, about four times. Optional: cut out a heart, smiley face, or other decorative patterns for a creative twist.
  10. Bake for 30-35 minutes, let cool for 10 minutes. Enjoy!
College Cookin’ with Sam