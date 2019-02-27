College Cookin’ with Sam

Tired of the snow and cold? Cozy up with this culinary classic! With only about 500 mg of sodium per serving, this recipe is much healthier than its frozen counterpart. According to an article by SELFNutritonData, the average Marie Callender’s chicken pot pie contains 1,002 mg of sodium, which is a whopping 42% of the recommended daily value (based on a 2,000 calorie diet). This recipe halves that quantity and requires only a few simple steps. So start cookin’, your tastebuds and blood pressure will thank you!

Chicken Pot Pie

Recipe courtesy of the Farley Kitchen

Ingredients

⅓ cup margarine

⅓ cup flour

⅓ cup chopped onion

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

1 ¾ cups chicken or turkey broth

⅔ cup milk

2 cups cooked chicken or turkey

1 package frozen peas/carrots

1 package prepared pie crusts (two crusts total), thawed