Wayne Dallman, Charlie Berens performed live in Schofield Auditorium

Wisconsin is known for having some tricky-to-pronounce town names. From Ashwaubenon to Weyauwega, Wisconsin runs the gamut. One Wisconsin name that has become familiar to many is Manitowoc.

Charlie Berens, the man behind the YouTube series “Manitowoc Minute,” swung by UW-Eau Claire last weekend on his “Oh My Gosh!” tour. The tour name, of course, coming from one of his many catchphrases in the videos.

Hosted by the University Activities Commission, the event featured Wayne Dallman, a local comedian who opened, and Berens, a broadcast-journalist-turned-comedian who headlined the evening.

Dallman covered topics like baseball, boats and dogs in boats. He even told a few anecdotes — one involving a court case between Clark County and Jesus Christ, who drove a blue Mazda 7. He drew frequent laughter from the crowd.

When Berens took the stage, he began with his “Manitowoc Minute” persona. With a blue and black flannel underneath his iconic camo duck-hunting jacket, Berens had the crowd in stitches from the get-go.

He switched between his “Manitowoc Minute” persona and as himself. It’s hard to say which the crowd loved more; there was laughter throughout the entire show.

Berens focused quite a bit on two different segments: one on his Catholic upbringing, and another on the “Missed Connections” section on Craigslist. Berens told stories about growing up as one of 12 children, of going to confession and of being an altar boy.

“Manitowoc Minute is less about me personally and more just a reflection of people in the Midwest,” Berens said.

That character he personifies doesn’t represent any one person, he said. Rather, he said it’s a conglomeration of personalities.

After the show, Alex Kummer, a first-year business administrations student; Amanda Miller, a first-year nursing student; and Lydia Colon, also a first-year nursing student, said the show was “fabulous.”

They all said they agreed their favorite part was when Berens was joking about religion, saying they had all grown up in religious families.

“He’s a good singer, and cute too,” Colon said.

Ryan Ruebl, who manages the Facebook page called “Meanwhile in Wisconsin,” a Wisconsin meme page, said Berens has been helping him get started in comedy and he has occasionally appeared on the Manitowoc Minute.

He said he got to hang out with Berens before the show.

“He’s the most Wisconsin-y kinda guy I ever met,” Ruebl said.

