Latte Anyone?
November 21, 2018
Baristas grind into action at Shift's latte contest
In recent community events, the popular coffee bar and cycle shop, Shift, hosted a barista competition on Thursday, Feb. 7th at 7pm. The competition consisted of local baristas going head to head in their latte art. Three judges chose the best latte between two competitors in multiple rounds and eliminated contestants until it came to the final two. The night featured music from Tunes by Gabe as well as free pizza for those in attendance. This was Shift’s first time hosting this event and, as well as it went, most likely not the last.
Gabbie Henn is a photography student and is a staff photographer on The Spectator. She enjoys thrifting, cooking yummy food, and loves going to concerts.
