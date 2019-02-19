The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

Latte Anyone?

Story by Gabbie Henn, Staff PhotographerFebruary 19, 2019Leave a Comment

Photo by Gabbie Henn

Photo by Gabbie Henn

Photo by Gabbie Henn

In recent community events, the popular coffee bar and cycle shop, Shift, hosted a barista competition on Thursday, Feb. 7th at 7pm. The competition consisted of local baristas going head to head in their latte art. Three judges chose the best latte between two competitors in multiple rounds and eliminated contestants until it came to the final two. The night featured music from Tunes by Gabe as well as free pizza for those in attendance. This was Shift’s first time hosting this event and, as well as it went, most likely not the last.

About the Contributor
Gabbie Henn, Staff Photographer

Gabbie Henn is a photography student and is a staff photographer on The Spectator. She enjoys thrifting, cooking yummy food, and loves going to concerts.

