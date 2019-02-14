The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

College Cooking with Sam

Story by Sam Farley, Multimedia Editor
February 14, 2019

Sam Farley

College Cooking with Sam

Photo by Sam Farley

Photo by Sam Farley

Photo by Sam Farley

Looking to cook up something special this Valentine’s Day weekend? Impress your Valentine, your Galentine(s), or even yourself (you deserve it!) as you create this simple yet delicious three-course meal!

Appetizer: Brie-Stuffed Baguette

Recipe courtesy of the Farley Kitchen

  • 1 French baguette
  • 8 oz brie cheese, sliced ¼” thick
  • 6 oz fruit preserves of choice (jam and jelly work, too)
  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. Cut out the top of the baguette at a 45° angle and remove to create a baguette boat. Be careful not to cut through the baguette (or your fingers!).
  3. Layer sliced brie inside of baguette boat so that it creates an even layer.
  4. Set baguette boat and cut-out top on cookie sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes or until cheese is hot and bubbly. Cool 2 minutes.
  5. Spoon fruit preserves on top of cheese.
  6. Insert cut-out top back on top of the baguette, slice, and enjoy! Served warm.

Main Course: Chili-Glazed Salmon

Recipe courtesy of Tasty

  • 4 salmon fillets
  • ⅔ cup chili sauce
  • ⅓ cup scallions, chopped
  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Rinse salmon fillets under cold water, pat with paper towel to dry.
  3. Place in a baking dish and thoroughly coat with chili sauce and scallions on all sides.
  4. Bake uncovered for 15 minutes. Enjoy!

Dessert: Apple Cobbler

Recipe courtesy of Tasty

  • 2 20 oz cans apple pie filling
  • 1 box spice cake mix
  • 8 oz cold butter (two sticks), cut into ¼”-½” chunks
  1. Empty apple pie filling cans into a crock pot, spread to create an even layer.
  2. Sprinkle spice cake mix on top of filling, spread as evenly as possible.
  3. Arrange cut butter on top of spice cake mix.
  4. Cover and cook on high for 2-2.5 hours or until cobbler has reached desired thickness. Note: occasional stirring of butter and spice cake mix may be necessary.

Don’t have a crock pot? Try this similar Tasty recipe instead! My recommendation: substitute an 8” x 8” pan for the cast iron skillets (unless you happen to have the skillets).

About the Contributor
Sam Farley, Multimedia Editor

Sam Farley is a third-year multimedia and web design student with a minor in Spanish and a certificate in computer programming. She can be found outside with her camera, at the nearest bowling alley or on campus solving crypto quotes and watching Tasty cooking videos.

College Cooking with Sam