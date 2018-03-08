The 39th installation of the Decadent Cabaret hits downtown Eau Claire

As a part of Eau Claire’s music scene since 1979, the Decadent Cabaret is the Chippewa Valley’s longest-standing music festival, according to its event page on eventbu. The festival, which featured a mix of 34 local cover and original bands as well as art installations provided by Artisan Forge, has been hosted at various venues over time. Up until this year, its home was the House of Rock on Water Street. The closing of the House of Rock forced coordinators to seek a new venue, Event Coordinator Joseph Gunderson said. As a replacement, they chose TheMetro in downtown Eau Claire. Gunderson said the increased space this venue provides allowed for many additions, particularly in regards to the art aspect of the festival.