UW-Eau Claire’s annual Fire Ball supported #MeToo movement

Blaring music and flashing lights filled the Ojibwe Grand Ballroom on Feb. 23 and 24. With the title “Revolution,” this year’s Fire Ball supported the #MeToo movement to raise awareness about sexual assault, encourage everyone to speak up and share stories of sexual assault survivors in the community. Drag queens from all over the nation gathered to perform at the seventh-annual drag show held at UW-Eau Claire, that commemorates the LGBTQIA+ community.