UW-Eau Claire’s annual Fire Ball supported #MeToo movement
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
More stories from Kar Wei Cheng
October 4, 2017
Seventh annual drag show raised awareness for survivors of sexual assault
Advertisement
Blaring music and flashing lights filled the Ojibwe Grand Ballroom on Feb. 23 and 24. With the title “Revolution,” this year’s Fire Ball supported the #MeToo movement to raise awareness about sexual assault, encourage everyone to speak up and share stories of sexual assault survivors in the community. Drag queens from all over the nation gathered to perform at the seventh-annual drag show held at UW-Eau Claire, that commemorates the LGBTQIA+ community.
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.