‘Let It Glow’ kickstarts holiday celebrations
December 5, 2017
Tree lighting started off the event-filled evening in downtown Eau Claire
People filled the streets of downtown Eau Claire with holiday cheer for the “Let it Glow” tree lighting ceremony Friday night. The event started at 5 p.m. and took place in Phoenix Park. The holiday-themed celebration consisted of horse-drawn wagon rides, complimentary hot chocolate, a tree lighting ceremony, a river light show, fireworks and the Clearwater Winter Parade. The parade route started on West Grand Avenue and ended on First Avenue.
