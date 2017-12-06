‘Let It Glow’ kickstarts holiday celebrations

The Phoenix Park footbridge lit up as people made their way to the Clearwater Winter Parade.

People filled the streets of downtown Eau Claire with holiday cheer for the “Let it Glow” tree lighting ceremony Friday night. The event started at 5 p.m. and took place in Phoenix Park. The holiday-themed celebration consisted of horse-drawn wagon rides, complimentary hot chocolate, a tree lighting ceremony, a river light show, fireworks and the Clearwater Winter Parade. The parade route started on West Grand Avenue and ended on First Avenue.