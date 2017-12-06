The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

‘Let It Glow’ kickstarts holiday celebrations

Jessie Meyen, Staff WriterDecember 6, 2017Leave a Comment

Jessie Meyen

Concert shares festive spirit with community
December 5, 2017

Tree lighting started off the event-filled evening in downtown Eau Claire

The+Phoenix+Park+footbridge+lit+up+as+people+made+their+way+to+the+Clearwater+Winter+Parade.
The Phoenix Park footbridge lit up as people made their way to the Clearwater Winter Parade.

The Phoenix Park footbridge lit up as people made their way to the Clearwater Winter Parade.

Jessie Meyen

Jessie Meyen

The Phoenix Park footbridge lit up as people made their way to the Clearwater Winter Parade.

People filled the streets of downtown Eau Claire with holiday cheer for the “Let it Glow” tree lighting ceremony Friday night. The event started at 5 p.m. and took place in Phoenix Park. The holiday-themed celebration consisted of horse-drawn wagon rides, complimentary hot chocolate, a tree lighting ceremony, a river light show, fireworks and the Clearwater Winter Parade. The parade route started on West Grand Avenue and ended on First Avenue.

‘Let It Glow’ kickstarts holiday celebrations