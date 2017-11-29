Monday Jazz Sessions at The Lakely
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
More stories from Faith Hultman
November 6, 2017
UW-Eau Claire jazz faculty hosted this week’s session
Advertisement
Smooth jazz filled The Lakely this Monday as part of the weekly series dedicated to the long tradition of the jazz jam session. UW-Eau Claire jazz faculty Michael Shults, Jeremy Boettcher and Christine Hitt hosted this week’s session, playing to a cozy crowd of people gathered around the bar or having dinner. Monday Jazz Sessions are held weekly and are hosted by some of the most well-known jazz musicians in the region. The Lakely is located in The Oxbow Hotel in downtown Eau Claire on Galloway Street.
Leave a Comment
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.