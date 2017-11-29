The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

Monday Jazz Sessions at The Lakely

Faith Hultman, Managing EditorNovember 29, 2017Leave a Comment

Faith Hultman

The Tator
November 6, 2017

UW-Eau Claire jazz faculty hosted this week’s session

The Lakely hosts local musicians for their weekly Monday Jazz Sessions.

Smooth jazz filled The Lakely this Monday as part of the weekly series dedicated to the long tradition of the jazz jam session. UW-Eau Claire jazz faculty Michael Shults, Jeremy Boettcher and Christine Hitt hosted this week’s session, playing to a cozy crowd of people gathered around the bar or having dinner. Monday Jazz Sessions are held weekly and are hosted by some of the most well-known jazz musicians in the region. The Lakely is located in The Oxbow Hotel in downtown Eau Claire on Galloway Street.

Monday Jazz Sessions at The Lakely