Monday Jazz Sessions at The Lakely

Smooth jazz filled The Lakely this Monday as part of the weekly series dedicated to the long tradition of the jazz jam session. UW-Eau Claire jazz faculty Michael Shults, Jeremy Boettcher and Christine Hitt hosted this week’s session, playing to a cozy crowd of people gathered around the bar or having dinner. Monday Jazz Sessions are held weekly and are hosted by some of the most well-known jazz musicians in the region. The Lakely is located in The Oxbow Hotel in downtown Eau Claire on Galloway Street.