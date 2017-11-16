The Spectator: Behind the scenes

The Spectator staff works hard to ensure the newspaper is full of riveting content

The week begins Thursday night when we hold a critique and budget meeting and goes all the way until Wednesday or even Thursday when the final stories are published. These individuals work hard to produce written content, photographs and multimedia stories.

UW-Eau Claire’s student newspaper has been around since 1923. From our sports coverage to our eclectic array of news stories to our satirical column, there’s something in The Spectator for everyone to enjoy.

The slideshow above gives a brief glimpse into the lives of The Spectator staff and all the hard work they do.