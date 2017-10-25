Eyes of Eau Claire: Michael Vaughan

Freestyle rap, a style of music completely based off improvisation, is one math student’s way of getting his message out into the world.

Michael Vaughan is in his sixth year at UW-Eau Claire and has been freestyle rapping for seven years. As an Eau Claire native, Vaughan and two other members of the group, called the Snake Root Clan, were inspired by a freestyle rapper in Minneapolis named Eyedea.

“I really, really connected with his music right away,” Vaughan said. “I found him actually right before I went backpacking in India for two months by myself … Anyone who knows anything about freestyling knows that Eyedea was the greatest of all time.”

After Vaughan’s expedition abroad, he reunited with his two friends since the fourth grade, Jose and Armando Ortiz, and they formed the Snake Root Clan. Vaughan’s stage name is Bolderdash and Jose is Optimist Kind. Armando does not have an alternate name.

Occasionally, the group raps with other people, but the Ortiz brothers and Vaughan make up the core of the group. They will soon air their raps on Blugold Radio for the first time, something Vaughan said he was previously reluctant to do.

“We all never go out together and do it in public. Once in awhile, we do it half-heartedly, but I have always just seen the potential for us to do something that other people haven’t done before,” Vaughan said.

The most important part of freestyle, Vaughan said, is its element of spontaneity. He said Eyedea discussed the philosophy, meant to cleanse and clear out stress and negativity.

“When we rap, we establish that space where anything that you want to say, you can say it,” Vaughan said. “We’ve all said some pretty weird stuff or some things that are hard to say, but it always comes out the best when we’re rapping.”

Vaughan said the group orients their beliefs around Christianity, rapping mostly about their faith and morals. In the long run, he said he is not doing it for “fame and fortune,” but to “bond” and connect with people.

Andrew Meixner, a senior education studies student, makes the beats for the group. He said when he met the three, they were using beats off the internet. After he heard their music, he proposed making beats for them because he makes electronic music.

“He’s one of the best rappers I know,” Meixner said about Vaughan. “He’s extremely intelligent when he raps, he’s just very good. He’s very much on the mark; he can rap at any moment in time for any length or period in time.”

Vaughan said it took a long time to become “good” at freestyle, facing a lot of failure before feeling comfortable rapping in public. Now, he said he is confident in his abilities.

Meixner said he prefers rap over other genres of music because of its rhythm and lyrics. This specific style of music, he said, is intellectually stimulating for him because he gets to hear how the rappers wordsmithed their lyrics into something with rhythm and a beat.

The Snake Root Clan has a strong loyalty to freestyle, Meixner said, by never having written anything down.

“They’re extremely unconventional,” Meixner said, “and they’re glad to be unconventional.”