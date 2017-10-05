The Book Report

A masked poet is on the loose — writing short, tear-jerking verses about the love, moonlight, motorcycle rides and whiskey.

Atticus, a relatively anonymous poet, just released his first book, a compilation of some of his poems, entitled “Love Her Wild.” His work was initially most popular on Instagram, where he posts poems and epigraphs typed onto textured paper by a typewriter or overlaying images of silhouetted couples or other beautiful things.

His book matches this style, featuring only black and white images and giving readers plenty to look at, considering the majority of his poems are short and compact. The aesthetic consistency is an expectation I’m glad Atticus met, but reading his poems in book form rather than on Instagram provides readers with a completely different experience.

Be it the ability to hear paper pages turning or the freedom from seeing other readers’ comments, I haven’t quite figured it out, but reading the book is far more touching than scrolling through Atticus’s profile. His words, coupled with stunning images, have more impact as a book.

The book is broken down into three sections that match the title words: “Love,” “her” and “wild.” The poems in each section follow these words thematically, as first section’s works are all focused on love, the second’s on an unnamed female muse and the final on a plethora of other experiences pertaining to other aspects of life.

I knew before reading “Love Her Wild” I was a fan of Atticus’s work. After all, I have one of his poems tattooed on my shoulder, and if that doesn’t say something about the power his words have, nothing can. Reading this book, though, was an affirmation of my faith in his talents as a poet. Certain poems made me smile, some made me cry and others made me nostalgic.

Barnes and Noble gives the book a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5, while Goodreads gives it a 4.3. I personally have a hard time giving books 5-star ratings, but I did for this one. “Love Her Wild” spoke to me through all three of its sections, and I’m sure many other readers will have the same experience.

For those who fear poetry, do not fret. In general, Atticus writes short, simple verses that aren’t challenging to understand. While the language is effective and, in most cases, stunning, the meanings are not shrouded by impossible metaphors or other difficult forms of figurative language. Because of this, it is also a quick read of 30-45 (very enjoyable) minutes.

Conversely, those who favor poetry that requires analysis and dissection may not like Atticus’ verses because for the most part, they get straight to the point. Personally, I found this to be a pro rather than a con.

Atticus’s anonymity is part of his charm, and he is currently on what he has dubbed the “Love Her Wild” Masked Motorcycle Tour. For more information on tour dates and locations, readers can visit the poet’s website.

“Love Her Wild” is available for sale on Amazon or wherever books are sold, and I would recommend it to anyone who has a soft spot for beautiful, soul-touching words.