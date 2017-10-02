The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Acoustic Cafe hosts Jack and Kitty

Clara Neupert, Staff WriterOctober 2, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Clara Neupert

More stories from Clara Neupert

UW-Eau Claire women’s tennis team makes history
September 26, 2017

Musical duo spent time touring around the states and will go to Europe

Kitty+Norton+of+%E2%80%9CJack+and+Kitty%E2%80%9D+sings+and+plays+the+whizzbang%2C+a+washboard-like+instrument.+The+duo+covered+originals+and+covers%2C+ranging+from+%E2%80%9CThree+Little+Birds%E2%80%9D+to+%E2%80%9CSweet+Dreams+%28Are+Made+of+This%29.%E2%80%9D+
Kitty Norton of “Jack and Kitty” sings and plays the whizzbang, a washboard-like instrument. The duo covered originals and covers, ranging from “Three Little Birds” to “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

Kitty Norton of “Jack and Kitty” sings and plays the whizzbang, a washboard-like instrument. The duo covered originals and covers, ranging from “Three Little Birds” to “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

Clara Neupert

Clara Neupert

Kitty Norton of “Jack and Kitty” sings and plays the whizzbang, a washboard-like instrument. The duo covered originals and covers, ranging from “Three Little Birds” to “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

Advertisement

 A cherry red suitcase, whizzbang and kazoo are among the various treasures that have traveled from Seattle to Savannah, Georgia and now to Eau Claire on tours with Jack and Kitty Norton, a musical duo called “Jack and Kitty” hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

At 7 p.m. Saturday at the Acoustic Cafe, the high school sweethearts performed “organic vaudeville and jug-band folk for all ages,” which included songs ranging from “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley to “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics.

Jack wore a black bowler cap, cracked jokes and strummed an acoustic guitar. Kitty’s cat ears glimmered in the soft lighting of the cafe as she swayed to the motion of the music. Kitty contributed the rest of the instrumentation, playing anything from the snare drum to a jug.

“(Music) is just an extension of life for me,” Jack said. “It’s the reason I get out of bed every day and … exist.”

No instrument of Jack and Kitty’s costs over 100 dollars. Jack recalled that their whizzbang, a washboard-like instrument, was a $5 thrift store find.

Before moving to Minneapolis, Kitty grew up in Scott’s Pass, Jamaica. There, her voice was her first instrument.

“(Music) is my lifeblood. It’s my life force,” Kitty said. She said she loves singing because “you can creatively express yourself wherever you are.”

Jack and Kitty have performed at the Minnesota State Fair, the Mall of America and The Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington D.C.

On Saturday, however, the two were in Eau Claire playing for tips.

Jayce Fisher and Blake Rudd, students at Eau Claire North High School said they came to Acoustic Cafe for food but lingered in the atmosphere Jack and Kitty created.

“They have so many music styles; it makes them very down to Earth,” Fisher said.

Rudd said he appreciates Eau Claire’s music scene, which is always exposing him to new music.

“I’d never listen to (Jack and Kitty) on my own, but I enjoy listening to them here,” Rudd said.

Jack and Kitty said they too enjoy Eau Claire’s music scene, in addition to its thrift shops and record store. Jack said Eau Claire reminds him of “Fezz Fritsche’s Goosetown Band.”

“When you’re used to doing so many long drives, Eau Claire seems local,” Kitty said. “It’s like a suburb of Minneapolis. We love it. It feels (like) part of our hometown.”

In addition to producing toe-tapping rhythms, the pair is also passionate about children’s television and documentaries. They wrote a children’s show for Nashville Public Television (NPT), the PBS station in Nashville, that earned them a regional Emmy nomination.

In 2018, the pair will release an educational TV series called “Jack and Kitty: FamJam!” geared toward preschoolers for PBS Kids member stations all around the U.S.

However, amid their success in the television industry, the couple still finds their base in music.

“I hope that what we do is powerful enough that (listeners) can kind of lose themselves in it and go to another place,” Kitty said.

The duo will end 2017 performing around the Midwest. In 2018, they head across the ocean for their European Tour.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Currents

Filmmakers come together in Eau Claire for inaugural festival
Filmmakers come together in Eau Claire for inaugural festival
Eyes of Eau Claire: Jean Accola
Eyes of Eau Claire: Jean Accola
International Fall Fest cultivates community
International Fall Fest cultivates community
The Book Report
The Book Report
Shop, eat and unwind at the Night Market
Shop, eat and unwind at the Night Market
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Acoustic Cafe hosts Jack and Kitty

    Currents

    International Fall Fest cultivates community

  • Acoustic Cafe hosts Jack and Kitty

    News

    Human rights advocate provides insight on how to heal the wounds of racism

  • Acoustic Cafe hosts Jack and Kitty

    News

    Chancellor Schmidt advocating for DACA participants

  • Acoustic Cafe hosts Jack and Kitty

    Currents

    A look into the life of a local beekeeper

  • Acoustic Cafe hosts Jack and Kitty

    News

    Hilltop Bowling Alley to be reconstructed

  • Acoustic Cafe hosts Jack and Kitty

    Student Life

    Spinning toward success

  • Acoustic Cafe hosts Jack and Kitty

    News

    Finance student Ryan Ring appointed to serve on the UW System Board of Regents

  • Acoustic Cafe hosts Jack and Kitty

    News

    Housing code revisions aim to improve rental properties in Eau Claire

  • Acoustic Cafe hosts Jack and Kitty

    Currents

    ‘Population 485’ tells story of local volunteer firefighters

  • Acoustic Cafe hosts Jack and Kitty

    News

    Celebrating 100 years of teacher education

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Acoustic Cafe hosts Jack and Kitty