International Fall Fest cultivates community

Women of the Lasa Anahata Tribal perform a dance for the festival-goers.

The 29th International Fall Festival took place in downtown Eau Claire last Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the streets of downtown were closed off from Eau Claire Street to Lake Street as local businesses and organizations set up tables and tents to showcase their cause to the Eau Claire community.

The Festival also hosted a small petting zoo area where festival-goers were given the opportunity to pet and feed sheep, goats, calves and other animals. There were ponies for young children to ride.

Along with tables out for display, music and performances from local groups provided further entertainment for people walking around.