The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

International Fall Fest cultivates community

Rachyl Houterman, News EditorSeptember 26, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Rachyl Houterman

More stories from Rachyl Houterman

Increasing outreach opportunities with The Hub
September 27, 2017

Annual festival in downtown welcomes different cultures

Women+of+the+Lasa+Anahata+Tribal+perform+a+dance+for+the+festival-goers.
Women of the Lasa Anahata Tribal perform a dance for the festival-goers.

Women of the Lasa Anahata Tribal perform a dance for the festival-goers.

Rachyl Houterman

Rachyl Houterman

Women of the Lasa Anahata Tribal perform a dance for the festival-goers.

Advertisement

The 29th International Fall Festival took place in downtown Eau Claire last Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the streets of downtown were closed off from Eau Claire Street to Lake Street as local businesses and organizations set up tables and tents to showcase their cause to the Eau Claire community.

The Festival also hosted a small petting zoo area where festival-goers were given the opportunity to pet and feed sheep, goats, calves and other animals. There were ponies for young children to ride.

Along with tables out for display, music and performances from local groups provided further entertainment for people walking around.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Comments are closed.

Other stories filed under Currents

Eyes of Eau Claire: Jean Accola
Eyes of Eau Claire: Jean Accola
The Book Report
The Book Report
Shop, eat and unwind at the Night Market
Shop, eat and unwind at the Night Market
Going To The Sun make their debut at The Cabin
Going To The Sun make their debut at The Cabin
The Spectator Songs

...

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Human rights advocate provides insight on how to heal the wounds of racism
Human rights advocate provides insight on how to heal the wounds of racism
Chancellor Schmidt advocating for DACA participants
Chancellor Schmidt advocating for DACA participants
A look into the life of a local beekeeper
A look into the life of a local beekeeper
Hilltop Bowling Alley to be reconstructed
Hilltop Bowling Alley to be reconstructed
Spinning toward success
Spinning toward success
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • International Fall Fest cultivates community

    News

    Human rights advocate provides insight on how to heal the wounds of racism

  • International Fall Fest cultivates community

    News

    Chancellor Schmidt advocating for DACA participants

  • International Fall Fest cultivates community

    Currents

    A look into the life of a local beekeeper

  • International Fall Fest cultivates community

    News

    Hilltop Bowling Alley to be reconstructed

  • International Fall Fest cultivates community

    Student Life

    Spinning toward success

  • International Fall Fest cultivates community

    News

    Finance student Ryan Ring appointed to serve on the UW System Board of Regents

  • International Fall Fest cultivates community

    News

    Housing code revisions aim to improve rental properties in Eau Claire

  • International Fall Fest cultivates community

    Currents

    ‘Population 485’ tells story of local volunteer firefighters

  • International Fall Fest cultivates community

    News

    Celebrating 100 years of teacher education

  • International Fall Fest cultivates community

    Currents

    Jesse McCartney and fans get ‘Back Together’

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
International Fall Fest cultivates community