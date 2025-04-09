Police Blotter

Alarm at the track meet

At approximately 3:06 p.m. on March 27, an officer was dispatched to the McPhee Center to assist a potential fire case.

The Communications Center advised that they had received a call regarding an activated fire alarm within the building. The center advised the officer that the Eau Claire Fire Department had trucks enroute.

Upon arrival, the officer traveled to the main fire alarm panel located within the breezeway of the McPhee Center and Olson Addition. The alarm panel displayed a message identifying the alarm to be activated in a southeast stairwell of the Olson Addition.

The officer then traveled to the area and observed the pull station cover appeared to be ajar. The officer observed a large amount of backpacks, sporting equipment and large luggage bags in the area of the pull station. The officer reset the pull station without issue and traveled back to the main fire alarm panel.

While walking back to the main fire alarm panel, the officer made contact with Eau Claire Fire Department personnel who advised the officer to acknowledge, silence and reset the fire alarm system. After following these instructions without issue, the officer cleared the scene.

It should be noted that various high school track teams had recently arrived at the McPhee Center and Olson Addition for a track meet just prior to this call occurring. In observing the area, it appeared someone had been placing their equipment on the floor near the pull station, potentially causing the fire alarm to activate. No further information is available at this time.

Burning eggs at Priory Hall

At approximately 7:31 p.m. on March 27, an officer was dispatched to Priory Hall for a general fire alarm. The Communications Center advised the alarm was showing for the first floor common kitchen area in Building A. The Communications Center advised that the Township Fire Department was en route as well.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the Township Fire Department firefighter and a Resident Assistant. The firefighter advised he had already checked the common kitchen area and observed burnt eggs on the stovetop.

The firefighter advised that he had already opened up a couple windows in the common kitchen area to allow any remaining smoke to clear from the air. The firefighter advised that everything was okay and that the fire alarm panel system could be reset.

The officer acknowledged, silenced and reset the fire alarm system without any issues. The fire panel displayed that all systems were normal. The officer returned outside and advised residents that they could go back inside the building. The firefighter and officer answered any questions then cleared from the scene.

Graffiti

At approximately 1:34 a.m. on March 30, an officer conducting a random squad patrol along Putnam Drive observed two graffiti “tags” in the tunnel under State Street. The officer had driven through this area in a previous shift and did not observe graffiti at that time. The officer stepped out of the squad car to inspect the graffiti.

The graffiti was two separate tags. One consisted of the letters “UMB” in black and white spray paint. The other was a yellow figure with a smiley face, as well as the letters “PSK.”

The officer searched the area and did not observe any persons in the immediate area who could have spray painted these images or any paint cans of any variety.

The officer then touched both tags to see if they were dry and both tags were dry to the touch. The officer cited the moist weather on this day and the colder temperature to guess the graffiti had been there for several hours. The officer photographed the graffiti and cleared the scene.

The officer later completed a facilities card to have the graffiti removed and updated the UWPD Graffiti Log.

