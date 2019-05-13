Music in the Park raises money for elementary school

Live music from local bands and UW-Eau Claire filled the air on Friday, May 10, bringing the community together to support one cause.

Beta Alpha Psi, Student Accounting Society and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, all of which are student organizations, raised money for a local elementary school to purchase music and school supplies for kids in need at Lakeshore Elementary School, Allison Von Haden, a fourth-year information systems student, said.

“They are one of the highest ‘free and reduced’ populations in the Eau Claire Area School District,” Von Haden said. “Organizations thought it would be a great opportunity for UW-Eau Claire students to give back.”

Live music of wide ranges echoed in the Owen Park bandshell Friday afternoon as fresh-off-the-grill hot dogs were served, attendees played yard games and onlookers danced to the music in support of Lakeshore.

Von Haden said half of the proceeds from the event will go toward school supplies and the other half will be used to purchase music supplies.

“Lakeshore Elementary is apart of the UW-Eau Claire community,” UW-Eau Claire student Matt Swenson told WEAU 13 news. “We looked at what their need was — there (was) a need for additional funds. Between 55 and 60 percent, on average, students have either free or reduced meal plan lunches.”

He said one of the fraternity’s missions is to help advance music in America. The night of live music helped promote that core mission.

“I love hearing the young people play music,” said Eau Claire local Dan Morrison, “The money raised is all going to great cause.”

Von Haden said the event received positive feedback from locals as she collected donations from the community.

Musical performances included UW-Eau Claire’s varsity band, the 18 Jazz Ensemble, the Jake Arnold Big Band, the all-female Audacious A Cappella and the Blugold Athletic Band, Von Haden said.

Lakeshore Elementary has a large population of students from areas like the Third Ward, the Randall Park Neighborhood, Shawtown, Mount Washington, the Skyline Drive area and the old Lincoln Elementary school area between Cameron and Vine streets. Students at Lakeshore also include families residing at the Beacon House or Bolton House.

Beacon House is a homeless shelter for families and pregnant women in the Eau Claire area. The Bolton Refuge House provides services for victims of domestic violence and victims of sexual assault.

“The event raised over $800 in total,” said Von Haden. “A lot of work went into this event. It was a great learning experience.”

Supporting Lakeshore Elementary School is something the student organizations plan on continuing in the following years, she said.

