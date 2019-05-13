The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Menu

Music in the Park raises money for elementary school

Story by Hannah Angell, Staff WriterMay 13, 2019Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Hannah Angell

More stories from Hannah Angell

Local comic book stores celebrate National Free Comic Book Day
May 6, 2019

Proceeds collected from a night of live music from UW-Eau Claire bands and musical groups went to support local elementary school

Jazz+ensemble+group+performing+for+community+on+May+10+in+Owen+Park+to+raise+money+for+Lakeshore+Elementary+School.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Music in the Park raises money for elementary school

Jazz ensemble group performing for community on May 10 in Owen Park to raise money for Lakeshore Elementary School.

Jazz ensemble group performing for community on May 10 in Owen Park to raise money for Lakeshore Elementary School.

Photo by WEAU News

Jazz ensemble group performing for community on May 10 in Owen Park to raise money for Lakeshore Elementary School.

Photo by WEAU News

Photo by WEAU News

Jazz ensemble group performing for community on May 10 in Owen Park to raise money for Lakeshore Elementary School.

Advertisement

Live music from local bands and UW-Eau Claire filled the air on Friday, May 10, bringing the community together to support one cause.

Beta Alpha Psi, Student Accounting Society and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, all of which are student organizations, raised money for a local elementary school to purchase music and school supplies for kids in need at Lakeshore Elementary School, Allison Von Haden, a fourth-year information systems student, said.

“They are one of the highest ‘free and reduced’ populations in the Eau Claire Area School District,” Von Haden said. “Organizations thought it would be a great opportunity for UW-Eau Claire students to give back.”

Live music of wide ranges echoed in the Owen Park bandshell Friday afternoon as fresh-off-the-grill hot dogs were served, attendees played yard games and onlookers danced to the music in support of Lakeshore.

Von Haden said half of the proceeds from the event will go toward school supplies and the other half will be used to purchase music supplies.

“Lakeshore Elementary is apart of the UW-Eau Claire community,” UW-Eau Claire student Matt Swenson told WEAU 13 news. “We looked at what their need was — there (was) a need for additional funds. Between 55 and 60 percent, on average, students have either free or reduced meal plan lunches.”

He said one of the fraternity’s missions is to help advance music in America. The night of live music helped promote that core mission.

“I love hearing the young people play music,” said Eau Claire local Dan Morrison, “The money raised is all going to great cause.”

Von Haden said the event received positive feedback from locals as she collected donations from the community.

Musical performances included UW-Eau Claire’s varsity band, the 18 Jazz Ensemble, the Jake Arnold Big Band, the all-female Audacious A Cappella and the Blugold Athletic Band, Von Haden said.

Lakeshore Elementary has a large population of students from areas like the Third Ward, the Randall Park Neighborhood, Shawtown, Mount Washington, the Skyline Drive area and the old Lincoln Elementary school area between Cameron and Vine streets. Students at Lakeshore also include families residing at the Beacon House or Bolton House.

Beacon House is a homeless shelter for families and pregnant women in the Eau Claire area. The Bolton Refuge House provides services for victims of domestic violence and victims of sexual assault.

“The event raised over $800 in total,” said Von Haden. “A lot of work went into this event. It was a great learning experience.”

Supporting Lakeshore Elementary School is something the student organizations plan on continuing in the following years, she said.

Angell can be reached at [email protected]

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

About the Writer
Hannah Angell, Staff Writer

Hannah Angell is a third-year communications minor with an emphasis in advertising. She enjoys discussing conspiracy theories, thrift shopping and she appreciates good pasta.

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Tips for UW-Eau Claire’s incoming class of first-year students
Tips for UW-Eau Claire’s incoming class of first-year students
Construction appears on UW-Eau Claire campus once more
Construction appears on UW-Eau Claire campus once more
Old News
Old News
Coming to the rescue
Coming to the rescue
Chemistry professor ‘very pleased’ he can take students to Russia as an immersion experience
Chemistry professor ‘very pleased’ he can take students to Russia as an immersion experience
Navigate Left
  • Music in the Park raises money for elementary school

    News

    Tips for UW-Eau Claire’s incoming class of first-year students

  • Music in the Park raises money for elementary school

    News

    Construction appears on UW-Eau Claire campus once more

  • Music in the Park raises money for elementary school

    Column

    Old News

  • Music in the Park raises money for elementary school

    News

    Coming to the rescue

  • Music in the Park raises money for elementary school

    News

    Chemistry professor ‘very pleased’ he can take students to Russia as an immersion experience

  • Music in the Park raises money for elementary school

    News

    Police Blotter

  • Music in the Park raises money for elementary school

    News

    UWEC computer science places third at CypherCon

  • Music in the Park raises money for elementary school

    News

    Student Senate appoints directors for 63rd Session

  • Music in the Park raises money for elementary school

    News

    Financial literacy on campus

  • Music in the Park raises money for elementary school

    News

    Police Blotter

Navigate Right
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Music in the Park raises money for elementary school