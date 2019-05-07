Student Senate appoints directors for 63rd Session
April 23, 2019
Eight director positions have been filled for the upcoming year
Student Senate on Monday appointed commission directors for the 63rd Session.
The nominee for the Chief of Staff, Travis Duchene, was not appointed. Riley Rakowiecki was appointed parliamentarian.
The directors for the 63rd Session are as follows:
- Communication Commission director, Madison Bau
- Equity in Student Matters Commission director, Stephanie Hoeksema
- Finance Commission director, David Miller
- Intergovernmental Affairs Commission director, Austin Gulbrandson
- Information Technology Commission director, Joe Murphy
- Student Organization Commission director, Alex Kurutz
- Student Office of Sustainability director, Lauren Becker
- University Activities Commission director, Carter Rush
Houterman can be reached at [email protected]
