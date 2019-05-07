The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Student Senate appoints directors for 63rd Session

Story by Rachyl Houterman, Freelance WriterMay 7, 2019Leave a Comment

Rachyl Houterman

63rd Session of Student Senate sworn in
April 23, 2019

Eight director positions have been filled for the upcoming year

Student Senate appoints directors for 63rd Session

Stephanie Hoeksema, the new director for Equity in Student Matters Commission, was one of eight appointed directors for the 63rd Session at Monday night’s meeting.

Student Senate on Monday appointed commission directors for the 63rd Session.

The nominee for the Chief of Staff, Travis Duchene, was not appointed. Riley Rakowiecki was appointed parliamentarian.

The directors for the 63rd Session are as follows:

  • Communication Commission director, Madison Bau
  • Equity in Student Matters Commission director, Stephanie Hoeksema
  • Finance Commission director, David Miller
  • Intergovernmental Affairs Commission director, Austin Gulbrandson
  • Information Technology Commission director, Joe Murphy
  • Student Organization Commission director, Alex Kurutz
  • Student Office of Sustainability director, Lauren Becker
  • University Activities Commission director, Carter Rush

Houterman can be reached at [email protected]

Student Senate on Monday passed a resolution in support of Eau Claire banning conversion therapy.

The Eau Claire City Council unanimously passed the ban on conversion therapy in early October. The move made Eau Claire the third city in Wisconsin to have banned it.

Senator Justin Vue spoke in support of the resolution.

“Anytime resolutions can connect community initiatives to something...

Sam Farley, Multimedia Editor

Hundreds of students at UW-Eau Claire will have to find another way to fill the gap of college affordability following the expiration of the Federal Perkins Loan Program on Sept. 30.

The Perkins Loan Program, which provided low-interest rate loans to students with significant financial need for over 50 years, expired after a bipartisan bill to extend it was blocked by Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN)...

Student Senate appoints directors for 63rd Session