Student Senate appoints directors for 63rd Session

Student Senate on Monday appointed commission directors for the 63rd Session.

The nominee for the Chief of Staff, Travis Duchene, was not appointed. Riley Rakowiecki was appointed parliamentarian.

The directors for the 63rd Session are as follows:

Communication Commission director, Madison Bau

Equity in Student Matters Commission director, Stephanie Hoeksema

Finance Commission director, David Miller

Intergovernmental Affairs Commission director, Austin Gulbrandson

Information Technology Commission director, Joe Murphy

Student Organization Commission director, Alex Kurutz

Student Office of Sustainability director, Lauren Becker

University Activities Commission director, Carter Rush

Houterman can be reached at [email protected]