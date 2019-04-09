The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

Student Senate passes resolution in recognition of retiring commission advisor

Story by Rachyl Houterman, Freelance WriterApril 9, 2019Leave a Comment

Dorothy Nelson, a finance commission advisor, will retire after 19 years of service at the university

Alexandra Kurutz, the campus affairs director, introduces a proposal for a name change from "Campus Affairs" to "Student Organization Commission."

Student Senate passed a resolution in recognition of Dorothy Nelson, the associate budget director, who is retiring after 19 years of service at UW-Eau Claire.

The resolution was introduced by the Finance Commission, which Nelson served as an advisor to.

Chief of Staff Hillary Smith spoke in support of the resolution, citing her positive experiences with Nelson. Smith said she has served on Finance Commission for a year and a half during which Nelson was “a wonderful leader and resource.”

“I went into finance not knowing anything about finance,” Smith said. “So she answered all of my questions, even the ones I felt were stupid. “It was great to have such a wonderful and professional resource in that experience.”

Other news:

  • Senate tabled a bill to make sustainable improvements to the Art Department for one week.
  • Senate tabled a bill to make sustainable improvements to the Ade Olson addition of McPhee Strength and Performance Center for one week.
  • Senate tabled a bill to add LED lighting to Oak Ridge Hall for one week.
  • The Campus Affairs Commission introduced a bill to change the commission’s name to “Student Organization Commission.” The bill will be voted on next week.
  • The Campus Affairs Commission introduced a bill to adopt the 2019-20 Student Organizations Fund allocations. The bill will be voted on next week.
  • The Campus Affairs Commission introduced a bill to amend its bylaws. The bill will be voted on next week.
  • The Finance Commission introduced a bill to approve a special allocation to the Spanish Club. The bill will be voted on next week.
About the Contributors
Rachyl Houterman, Freelance Writer

Rachyl Houterman is a senior journalism student with a political science minor. She enjoys traveling and visiting national parks as well as hiking and photography. In her free time, she likes to read and be outdoors.

Sam Farley, Multimedia Editor

Sam Farley is a third-year multimedia and web design student with a minor in Spanish and a certificate in computer programming. She can be found outside with her camera, at the nearest bowling alley or on campus solving crypto quotes and watching Tasty cooking videos.

