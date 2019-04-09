Student Senate passes resolution in recognition of retiring commission advisor

Student Senate passed a resolution in recognition of Dorothy Nelson, the associate budget director, who is retiring after 19 years of service at UW-Eau Claire.

The resolution was introduced by the Finance Commission, which Nelson served as an advisor to.

Chief of Staff Hillary Smith spoke in support of the resolution, citing her positive experiences with Nelson. Smith said she has served on Finance Commission for a year and a half during which Nelson was “a wonderful leader and resource.”

“I went into finance not knowing anything about finance,” Smith said. “So she answered all of my questions, even the ones I felt were stupid. “It was great to have such a wonderful and professional resource in that experience.”

