Student Senate passes resolution in recognition of retiring commission advisor
Dorothy Nelson, a finance commission advisor, will retire after 19 years of service at the university
Student Senate passed a resolution in recognition of Dorothy Nelson, the associate budget director, who is retiring after 19 years of service at UW-Eau Claire.
The resolution was introduced by the Finance Commission, which Nelson served as an advisor to.
Chief of Staff Hillary Smith spoke in support of the resolution, citing her positive experiences with Nelson. Smith said she has served on Finance Commission for a year and a half during which Nelson was “a wonderful leader and resource.”
“I went into finance not knowing anything about finance,” Smith said. “So she answered all of my questions, even the ones I felt were stupid. “It was great to have such a wonderful and professional resource in that experience.”
Other news:
- Senate tabled a bill to make sustainable improvements to the Art Department for one week.
- Senate tabled a bill to make sustainable improvements to the Ade Olson addition of McPhee Strength and Performance Center for one week.
- Senate tabled a bill to add LED lighting to Oak Ridge Hall for one week.
- The Campus Affairs Commission introduced a bill to change the commission’s name to “Student Organization Commission.” The bill will be voted on next week.
- The Campus Affairs Commission introduced a bill to adopt the 2019-20 Student Organizations Fund allocations. The bill will be voted on next week.
- The Campus Affairs Commission introduced a bill to amend its bylaws. The bill will be voted on next week.
- The Finance Commission introduced a bill to approve a special allocation to the Spanish Club. The bill will be voted on next week.
