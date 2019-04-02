Student Senate passes resolution in support of free gym memberships for student athletes

Student Senate on Monday passed a resolution in support of giving all student athletes a free annual gym membership to McPhee Strength and Performance Center.

Currently, membership fees are not subsidized by the university, and because UW-Eau Claire is an NCAA Division III school, it is not allowed to give out athletic scholarships.

“On a Division III level, a lot of schools we are competing with to get in athletics or get in students offer free membership,” Senator Wilyam Wright said. “They have a lot of boosters or fundraising to give them additional clothing.”

There are 691 student athletes at UW-Eau Claire, according to the resolution. An annual membership to McPhee costs $106.

Other news:

A resolution in support of adopting a new Student Senate logo failed 11-14-2.

A resolution in support of incoming students on Senate was postponed indefinitely.

Senate passed a special allocation to the Student Organization of Latinos and Latinas.

A bill to allocate funds for new lighting in the art department in Haas Fine Arts Center was tabled for one week.

Senate introduced a bill to allocate funds to obtain Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification for the visitor center.

Senate introduced a bill to make sustainable improvements to the Ade Olson addition of McPhee Center.

Senate introduced a bill to fund LED lighting in Oak Ridge Hall.

