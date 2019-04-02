The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

Devroy Memorial Forum features Washington Post managing editor

Story by Ta'Leah Van Sistine, Staff Writer
April 2, 2019

Ta’Leah Van Sistine

Tracy Grant will present “Journalism in 2019: To Tell the Truth”

The second woman to achieve the rank of managing editor in the history of The Washington Post is coming to UW-Eau Claire.

Tracy Grant, who is in charge of staff development and standards, will be presenting “Journalism in 2019: To Tell the Truth” during this year’s Ann Devroy Memorial Forum.

According to the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, Grant was a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and first came to The Post in 1993.

She began her career as a copy editor in the financial section and, from there, served as a graphics editor and a business editor before becoming the newspaper’s first web editor in 1999.

Her biography on The Post’s website explains that, throughout her role as web editor, she oversaw the newspaper’s coverage of significant historic events, such as the 2000 election and the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

An article by The Post said Grant became web editor and responsible for directing the coverage of these monumental stories when she was placed in charge of “P.M. Extra,” which was a new digital publication at the time.

“(This edition was) The Post’s first attempt to supply news to readers beyond traditional print newspaper deadlines,” the article said.

Features editor, parenting columnist, senior editor and deputy managing editor were all other roles Grant held before becoming managing editor in January of 2018.

The Post article also states that Grant said she was grateful for the distinction of managing editor because of the essential work the newspaper does and the high expectations they uphold as well.

“This is an honor of a lifetime because the work The Post and other institutions like it are doing is so important,” she said. “ … finding and attracting top journalists (and assuring that the standards of integrity and truthfulness are maintained)” are some of the tasks of her job.

Amidst her responsibility of overlooking the recruiting and hiring process of Post journalists, Grant is also in charge of running ongoing education and training programs, directing the internship program and overseeing the multimillion-dollar budget.

Grant’s biography on The Post’s website, additionally, denotes her as a regular speaker at journalism conferences.

“(She speaks) on issues including the importance of diversity, leadership training and newsroom ethics,” the biography said.

In addition to writing and working for The Post, Grant has also made television appearances on stations including NBC and PBS.

The PBS Newshour segment titled “How Caring for a Dying Husband Made Life Worth Living” featured Grant speaking about how the last seven months of her husband’s life “were the best seven months” of her life.

She said she made sure doctors and insurance companies answered her questions throughout those months. However, she said she had already been a good reporter before her husband’s terminal cancer diagnosis: it was her perspective that changed amid the process.

“I may never be as good a person as I was when I cared for Bill,” Grant said. “But the best version of myself did not die with him…. it has made me a better mother, a better friend, a better colleague.”

The forum will begin at 7 p.m. on April 18 in Schofield Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

Students wishing to attend the reception hosted by the communication and journalism department prior to the forum should RSVP by April 11 to Debra Lang at 715-836-5607 or [email protected]

Van Sistine can be reached at [email protected]

Ta'Leah Van Sistine, Staff Writer

Ta'Leah Van Sistine is a first-year journalism and creative writing student. This is her second semester as staff writer for The Spectator. Beyond her passion for storytelling, she thoroughly enjoys outdoor adventures, good music, iced coffee and beautifully written words.

