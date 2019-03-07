Student Senate approves constitutional amendments to include Barron County branch campus
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
More stories from Rachyl Houterman
Amendments permit Barron County student representative to have speaking rights at UWEC Student Senate meetings
Advertisement
Student Senate on Monday passed a bill to amend the Student Senate constitution to include UW-Eau Claire — Barron County.
One major amendment gives a Barron County student representative speaking rights at UW-Eau Claire Student Senate meetings.
Alex Stout, the information technology commission director, said it’s important to remember UW-Eau Claire is “one of the first universities to do this.” Some campuses in the UW System simply absorbed their branch campus following the restructuring.
“We recognize the necessity to keep them separate and then also put in some processes for us to work together,” Stout said.
The bill passed 24-0-2.
Other news:
- Senate passed a resolution in support of Women’s History Month
Rachyl Houterman is a senior journalism student with a political science minor. She enjoys traveling and visiting national parks as well as hiking and photography. In her free time, she likes to read and be outdoors.
Sam Farley is a third-year multimedia and web design student with a minor in Spanish and a certificate in computer programming. She can be found outside with her camera, at the nearest bowling alley or on campus solving crypto quotes and watching Tasty cooking videos.
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.