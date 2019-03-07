The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Student Senate approves constitutional amendments to include Barron County branch campus

Story by Rachyl Houterman, Freelance WriterMarch 7, 2019Leave a Comment

Amendments permit Barron County student representative to have speaking rights at UWEC Student Senate meetings

Senator Alex Stout, the information technology commission director, shares his concerns about potential housing solutions for next year.

Student Senate on Monday passed a bill to amend the Student Senate constitution to include UW-Eau Claire — Barron County.

One major amendment gives a Barron County student representative speaking rights at UW-Eau Claire Student Senate meetings.

Alex Stout, the information technology commission director, said it’s important to remember UW-Eau Claire is “one of the first universities to do this.” Some campuses in the UW System simply absorbed their branch campus following the restructuring.

“We recognize the necessity to keep them separate and then also put in some processes for us to work together,” Stout said.

The bill passed 24-0-2.

Other news:

  • Senate passed a resolution in support of Women’s History Month
About the Contributors
Rachyl Houterman, Freelance Writer

Rachyl Houterman is a senior journalism student with a political science minor. She enjoys traveling and visiting national parks as well as hiking and photography. In her free time, she likes to read and be outdoors.

Sam Farley, Multimedia Editor

Sam Farley is a third-year multimedia and web design student with a minor in Spanish and a certificate in computer programming. She can be found outside with her camera, at the nearest bowling alley or on campus solving crypto quotes and watching Tasty cooking videos.

Student Senate approves constitutional amendments to include Barron County branch campus