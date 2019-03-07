Student Senate approves constitutional amendments to include Barron County branch campus

Student Senate on Monday passed a bill to amend the Student Senate constitution to include UW-Eau Claire — Barron County.

One major amendment gives a Barron County student representative speaking rights at UW-Eau Claire Student Senate meetings.

Alex Stout, the information technology commission director, said it’s important to remember UW-Eau Claire is “one of the first universities to do this.” Some campuses in the UW System simply absorbed their branch campus following the restructuring.

“We recognize the necessity to keep them separate and then also put in some processes for us to work together,” Stout said.

The bill passed 24-0-2.

