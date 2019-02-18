(Editor’s note: Old News is a biweekly column featuring articles in The Spectator from the past. These are brief summaries of past articles.)

This week …

Twenty years ago – Feb. 22, 1999 Issue

‘Davies might be expanded’

The Davies Expansion Committee has been formed with the intention of deciding whether it would be beneficial for the Davies Center to be expanded.

“It’s just to find if there’s a need to expand (Davies),” Kristen Bergquist, a first-year committee member, said.

The committee has had three meetings and is just beginning its research. The committee intends to use surveys as well as focus groups to get a feel for how people associated with UW-Eau Claire feel about the need for expansion.

Lavonne Kasuboski, vice president of Student Senate, said expansion might involve more rooms and spaces for increased services. If the expansion is deemed necessary, work will probably not begin for another four years.

Forty years ago – Feb. 22, 1979 Issue

‘Student suicide in Carson Park’

A former UW-Eau Claire student was found dead Feb. 14 in Carson Park. This 19-year-old male, Ronald Hoeser, was found at 10:18 a.m. by cross country skiers, according to police. County Medical Examiner Herbert Aitken ruled the death a suicide by gun.

Jeanne Sinz, head resident of Governors Hall where Hoeser lived, said he was outgoing and had many friends. She said she had no idea the young man was having problems.

“The last time that anyone saw Hoeser,” Sinz said, “is when he celebrated his 19th birthday on Monday.”

Hoeser was suspended at the end of last semester for academic reasons.

Wallace O’Neill, safety and security director, said Hoeser — a first-year student — hadn’t told anyone about his recent suspension.

“He pretended he was still in school,” O’Neill said. “He didn’t tell his family or his roommate, who was also his resident assistant.”

Sixty years ago – March 12, 1959

‘Convo set for religious week”

Religious Emphasis Week will be observed on campus the week before Easter. Students will be able to take part in activities being planned by the various religious organizations.

The Inter Religious Council, composed of representatives from all of the campus religious organizations, will sponsor an Easter Convocation in Old Main Auditorium on Wed., March 25, at 10:00.

Fuerstenberg can be reached at [email protected]