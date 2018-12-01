The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Menu

Police Blotter

Lea Kopke, Staff WriterDecember 1, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Lea Kopke

More stories from Lea Kopke

Winter festivities begin in Eau Claire
November 27, 2018

Campus officers respond to indoor skateboarder, drug use in Horan

Back to Article
Back to Article

Police Blotter

Submitted

Submitted

Submitted

Advertisement

The following information was obtained from UW-Eau Claire Police Department records.

Scholastic Skateboarder

While a UW-Eau Claire campus police officer was performing camera maintenance at the McIntyre Library, he noticed suspicious activity occurring in the 24-hour Maintenance Lobby,

In the early hours of the morning, a student could be seen on the camera feed skateboarding around the lobby of the library. At exactly 5:11 a.m. on Nov. 20, the student was also seen running from the library gated entrance toward Garfield Avenue. The subject initially had something in his hand, but when he ran towards the exit his hands were empty.

Later that morning, at about 10:30 a.m., a second officer met with the subject at a secondary office for the UW-Eau Claire Police Department located in Schneider Social Science Hall. The officer explained to the subject he was not under arrest and was free to leave at any time.

The officer spoke with the subject about the police department’s use of security cameras on campus property.  He told the subject an officer had seen him riding a skateboard inside McIntyre Library. The subject admitted to doing so, and said he was working on a class project. As as part of the project, the subject recorded himself riding the skateboard both inside and outside the building.

The officer explained to the subject this was unacceptable. The subject said he understood, and would no longer ride his skateboard in buildings. The officer then asked the subject about the object he was seen holding in the latter incident. The subject explained he was carrying a set of headphones in a plastic bag because it needed to be returned to the library by 7 a.m., and he ran out of the building because his car was parked at the base of the Garfield Avenue Hill.

The subject was cooperative throughout the contact with the officer. The officer again gave him a verbal warning, and then ended the conversation.

Second Offenses Result in Citations

At about 10:14 p.m. on Nov. 25, an officer was dispatched to Horan Hall for a drug case. Upon arrival to the lobby, he met with the resident assistant who had contacted the campus police department. The RA told the officer that earlier in the night she and another RA had noticed the smell of marijuana coming from within a room they had contacted due to a noise complaint. The RA also told the officer the department had already had contact with the room earlier in the semester.

The officer went to the resident’s room and checked the area. He could smell a mild odor of marijuana near the doorframe of the room, but could not detect the odor anywhere else in the surrounding area. The officer knocked on the door and a male subject answered. The officer identified himself and, upon receiving consent, entered the room.

Once inside the room the officer identified each of the four students who were present. Two were identified as residents of the room, with the other individuals being friends of the two. The officer also noted the odor of marijuana became stronger once he entered the room.

The officer explained he had received a complaint about the odor of marijuana coming from the room. He asked if there was any marijuana in the room, and each subject denied having any. The officer requested the individuals be cooperative and again asked if anyone had marijuana.

One of the residents of the room then admitted to having a pipe in the room, but again said he had no marijuana. Upon being asked, the subject retrieved the pipe and handed it to the officer. The officer then asked if any of the other individuals had anything drug related. The second resident said he also had a pipe, and retrieved it to give to the officer.

The residents denied having anything else in the room and, upon questioning, each individual in the room said they had not been smoking marijuana. Upon asking for consent, the office searched the room and one of the other individual’s backpack. He found a third pipe in one of the resident’s backpacks.

The residents, who were the owners of the pipes, had recently received diversions from a previous incident and had completed their diversion course earlier in the month. The two failed to remain offense free for 30 days after their diversion date. Because of this, the two were each issued a $326.50 citation for the Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a mandatory court date.

The officer provided them with a blue payment envelope and explained the citations. He said they would likely receive enforcement action in the near future in regard to their prior diversions. The officer then answered the subjects’ questions and left the building.

Kopke can be reached at [email protected].

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

About the Writer
Lea Kopke, Staff Writer

Lea Kopke is a first-year journalism and German student. She spends her time getting coffee with friends and marching in the Blugold Marching Band. In...

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Student Senate hears introductions to five bills
Student Senate hears introductions to five bills
City Council holds public hearing, addresses discussion for marijuana possession fee reduction
City Council holds public hearing, addresses discussion for marijuana possession fee reduction
UWEC study abroad maintains reputation of success
UWEC study abroad maintains reputation of success
Student Senate opposes proposed amendment to lower quorum
Student Senate opposes proposed amendment to lower quorum
Computer science program to gain cybersecurity lab
Computer science program to gain cybersecurity lab

Other stories filed under Police Blotter

Police Blotter
Police Blotter
Police Blotter
Police Blotter
Police Blotter
Police Blotter
Police Blotter
Police Blotter
Police Blotter
Police Blotter
Navigate Left
  • Police Blotter

    News

    Student Senate hears introductions to five bills

  • Police Blotter

    News

    City Council holds public hearing, addresses discussion for marijuana possession fee reduction

  • Police Blotter

    News

    UWEC study abroad maintains reputation of success

  • Police Blotter

    News

    Student Senate opposes proposed amendment to lower quorum

  • Police Blotter

    News

    Computer science program to gain cybersecurity lab

  • Police Blotter

    Column

    Old News

  • Police Blotter

    News

    New Black Cultural Center opens in Centennial Hall

  • Police Blotter

    News

    Student Senate passes resolution to improve relationship between students of marginalized identities and university police

  • Police Blotter

    News

    Eau Claire one of the safest cities for families in U.S.

  • Police Blotter

    News

    Police Blotter

Navigate Right
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Police Blotter