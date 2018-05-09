The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Menu

University remembers Blugolds

Madeline Fuerstenberg, Staff WriterMay 9, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






More stories from Madeline Fuerstenberg

Hundreds of community members gather to clean downtown Eau Claire
May 8, 2018

A Day of Remembrance was held in celebration for the lives lost this year

The+lives+of+those+who+had+passed+were+celebrated+through+musical+performances+and+a+series+of+speakers.
The lives of those who had passed were celebrated through musical performances and a series of speakers.

The lives of those who had passed were celebrated through musical performances and a series of speakers.

Kar Wei Cheng

Kar Wei Cheng

The lives of those who had passed were celebrated through musical performances and a series of speakers.

Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire’s Day of Remembrance was held on Monday, in the Dakota Ballroom of the Davies Student Center. Friends, family, colleagues and classmates gathered to celebrate the lives of the students and faculty who passed away in this past year.

A performance from the Cohen String Quartet opened Monday’s event, followed by a brief welcome from Vice Chancellor Beth Hellwig.

“We hope today will be about finding comfort,” Hellwig said, as she set the tone for the event’s proceedings, ending her speech with a reading from a poem.

Chancellor James C. Schmidt also spoke at the Remembrance event, urging all of those present to remember and hold on-to happy memories.

“They passed away far too soon,” Schmidt said. “While today may be about sad recollections, I am hopeful that this day will bring a smile to your face.”

The next guest speaker was Katy McGarry, former student body president. Similar to Schmidt and Hellwig’s speeches, McGarry stressed the importance of community and togetherness in trying times.

“It is important for us to come together as a university community,” McGarry said. “The Blugold spirit will forever be remembered by those who have called this place home.”

Joe Abhold, Eau Claire’s dean of students, likened this year’s losses to that of a coming spring.

“As a community, we gather in times of celebration, as well as times of sadness and loss,” Abhold said. “Spring, like life, is short, and cannot last forever.”

Abhold concluded his speech with a reading of Robert Frost’s “Nothing Gold Can Stay.” Like the spring, Abhold said, those who were mourned on Monday, too, were unable to stay.

The Day of Remembrance ceremony wrapped up with a the tolling of a chime for every staff member and student lost this year. Following a performance from the UW-Eau Claire Women’s Chorus, Hellwig closed the event with ending remarks.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

‘Reclaim the UW’: students and faculty speak out against budget cuts
‘Reclaim the UW’: students and faculty speak out against budget cuts
Police Blotter
Police Blotter
UAC Springfest: ‘Giving back to students’
UAC Springfest: ‘Giving back to students’
Student Senate confirms director appointments for 62nd Session
Student Senate confirms director appointments for 62nd Session
UW-Eau Claire students motivate runners in Eau Claire Marathon
UW-Eau Claire students motivate runners in Eau Claire Marathon

Other stories filed under Top Stories

‘Reclaim the UW’: students and faculty speak out against budget cuts
‘Reclaim the UW’: students and faculty speak out against budget cuts
UW-Eau Claire students motivate runners in Eau Claire Marathon
UW-Eau Claire students motivate runners in Eau Claire Marathon
Election results: ‘A long time coming’
Election results: ‘A long time coming’
Earth Claire promotes student sustainability
Earth Claire promotes student sustainability
Students march around campus to mark Columbine shooting anniversary, protest gun laws
Students march around campus to mark Columbine shooting anniversary, protest gun laws
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • University remembers Blugolds

    News

    ‘Reclaim the UW’: students and faculty speak out against budget cuts

  • University remembers Blugolds

    News

    UW-Eau Claire students motivate runners in Eau Claire Marathon

  • University remembers Blugolds

    News

    Election results: ‘A long time coming’

  • University remembers Blugolds

    News

    Earth Claire promotes student sustainability

  • University remembers Blugolds

    News

    Students march around campus to mark Columbine shooting anniversary, protest gun laws

  • University remembers Blugolds

    News

    UW-Eau Claire named a ‘Tree Campus’

  • University remembers Blugolds

    News

    Blugold takes a seat in Eau Claire County Board

  • University remembers Blugolds

    News

    Presidential debate informs voters

  • University remembers Blugolds

    News

    Student Senate Elections: A breakdown of the candidates

  • University remembers Blugolds

    News

    Eau Claire lights it up blue for autism awareness

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
University remembers Blugolds