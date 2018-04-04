Police Blotter

The following information was obtained from UW-Eau Claire Police Department records.

A Purse Gone Missing

On March 28, a campus officer was asked to contact an individual regarding a theft. The theft was originally reported to the Eau Claire Police Department (ECPD), and the individual had completed a self-report form.

The officer was unable to reach the individual, but from the self-report form was able to determine details about the incident. According to the form, from 10:15 to 1:15 p.m on March 27, the individual was parked outside of McIntyre Library, in one of the handicap parking spaces.

The individual said she left her vehicle unlocked, but didn’t give anyone consent to take any of her items. She said her purse had been removed from her car. The purse contained three credit cards, a debit card, a driver’s license and other personal documents like insurance paperwork.

The individual said one of her credit card companies had reported a card being used at a business in Chicago, Illinois. She said the purchase was stopped by the card company, and she cancelled her card accounts.

According to the report, no cash was located inside the purse, and the total lost value for the purse was around $15.

Major Miscommunication

At about 9:04 a.m. on March 29, a campus officer was contacted by another officer about a group of camouflaged subjects with rifles in Putnam Prairie.

The other officer was told that a Sacred Heart Hospital Security officer had received multiple calls from workers regarding this activity. According to the report, the activity sounded similar to a UW-Eau Claire Reserve Officers’ Training Course (ROTC) drill, but campus police was usually notified about such activities.

The campus officer responded to the area and met with the other officer, who had been unable to locate the camouflaged individuals. He told the campus officer that the hospital was wanting to go on lockdown.

According to the report, a manager from the Patient Financial Services division located on the second floor of the hospital said she saw a black pickup truck back up into Putnam Prairie. She said multiple subjects exited the vehicle and began running into the prairie with what looked like rifles in their hands. The campus officer was unable to locate the truck or the individuals.

The officer then contacted a UW-Eau Claire ROTC major, and it was confirmed that the incident had indeed been a drill. The officer reminded the ROTC major to contact the university police before such drills took place.

Incident of Misinterpretation

On April 1, the ECPD issued a broadcast for a check welfare on a female subject in reference to an incident that occurred at Big T’s Saloon. A witness reported seeing a male subject dragging a female subject, who was laying on the ground, into a vehicle. The ECPD advised to stop the vehicle if it was located and check the female’s welfare.

At 1:45 a.m., a campus officer saw a car matching the description traveling eastbound on W. Clairemont Avenue. He caught up to the vehicle and confirmed the license plate matched the broadcast vehicle description.

He then activated his car’s emergency lights and stopped the vehicle, and made contact with the driver. Both the male and female subjects were identified by their driver’s licenses.

The officer told the driver about the call at Big T’s and asked him what happened. He told the officer that the female subject was very intoxicated and he was attempting to get her into his vehicle to take her home.

When the female subject spoke, the officer could see that she was very intoxicated. The subjects were not emotional, and it didn’t appear that they had been in an argument.

The male subject said the female subject was laying on the ground, and since she was bigger than he was, it was difficult to get her into his vehicle because of how intoxicated she was. He said he was just trying to get her home, where they lived together.

After an ECPD officer arrived on the scene and mentioned a security video at Big T’s that confirmed this story, the officer left the scene.