Police Blotter

The following information was obtained from UW-Eau Claire Police Department records.

Streaking?

At 1:10 a.m. on Feb. 28, two campus officers were called to Bridgman Hall. The Communication Center advised of several male subjects potentially streaking outside the residence hall. One officer went to meet with the complainant — a Resident Assistant (RA) in Towers Hall North — while the other headed to Bridgman Hall to investigate.

The RA told the officer she had been looking westbound out of her fourth floor window when she thought she saw a male subject sprinting eastbound towards Towers North from Bridgman Hall.

She said it appeared as though the subject was completely naked. This conclusion was made because the subject was “very thin” and if he had been wearing clothes, they would’ve been extremely “form fitting.”

The complainant said she then noticed two others, who appeared to be clothed, running past the main south entrances of the Crest Wellness Center towards Bridgman Hall. The three subjects meet near Bridgman Hall. The RA said it looked as though the other two male subjects handed the allegedly naked man a pair of pants and other clothing.

The subject who had been handed the pants appeared to unbutton them and begin putting them on. After this, the RA left her dorm and called the Communication Center to report the incident. She said she didn’t know where the subjects went after she left her dorm.

The RA said she couldn’t name any specific details in regards to the physical appearance of the subjects, and said it was initially hard to see because she didn’t have her glasses on. The lighting and distance from the subjects had also affected her view of the incident.

While this was happening, the officer who went to Bridgman Hall ended up making contact with two male subjects, who were fully clothed, in front of the residence hall. The subjects were identified and informed about the complaint.

The officer asked the subjects what they had been doing prior to his arrival. One subject replied saying he had lost a bet with friends while playing cards and had to run around the construction area. The other said he was there cheering the runner on.

The two officers communicated the obtained information via radio. The officer then told the two male subjects they were free to leave the area.

Drunk Parkour

At 2:27 a.m. on March 4, a campus officer was notified by the Communication Center that the Eau Claire Police Department responded to a complaint at the intersection of First Avenue and Water Street.

A male subject was standing in traffic and attempting to flag down vehicles. When the ECPD officers arrived, the subject fled on foot southbound on the UW-Eau Claire Footbridge. The ECPD officers didn’t pursue the subject.

The campus officer arrived to the Footbridge area soon after being notified about the incident. He observed the male subject climbing the construction fencing in the 100 block of Garfield Avenue at the south entrance of the Footbridge.

The officer made contact with the subject after he made it over the fence. The subject was identified, and told the officer he had run because he didn’t want to get an underage drinking citation. He apologized and said he didn’t want to get arrested. After making sure he could safely do so, the officer had him climb back over the fence to talk.

While talking to him, the officer could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the subject’s breath. His eyes were bloodshot and glassy in appearance and his speech was slurred. He told the officer he was trying to get to his dorm room and was coming from a party off campus.

The subject told the officer he had around five or six shots of rum. After a breathalyzer test, it was discovered he had a blood alcohol level of .19.

After it was determined the subject had no warrants, wasn’t on probation and had no prior underage drinking convictions in the last year, the officer issued an underage drinking citation. He also gave him a warning for trespassing into a construction zone.