Students explore extracurriculars at B.O.B
Student clubs and organizations fill Davies in hopes of recruiting new students
February 8, 2018
Filed under News
The Blugold Organization Bash, more commonly referred to as B.O.B, took place from 11-2 p.m this past Wednesday in both the Ojibwe and Dakota Ballrooms on the third floor of Davies Student Center. B.O.B is held at the start of the fall and spring semesters to give students a peek into the extracurriculars offered on campus.
Club members stood in front of displays as they explained what their organization was all about to prospectus members. Many clubs also had props, candy and handouts for students to take with them.
