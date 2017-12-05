Student Senate introduces four new organizations
December 4, 2017
The organizations will be voted next week
Student Senate introduced four new organizations on Monday that were approved by the Campus Affairs commission.
The four organizations were first approved by the Campus Affairs commission and will be voted on by the Senate body during next week’s meeting.
The four new organizations are:
– Iota Tau Alpha – Beta Alpha Chapter — national organization that is a physical therapy and an athletic training honors society
– UWEC Trumpet Club
– Graphic Communication Design Club
– Concert Choir
