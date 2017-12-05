The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

Student Senate introduces four new organizations

Rachyl Houterman, News EditorDecember 5, 2017Leave a Comment

The organizations will be voted next week

The Campus Affairs commission approved four new organizations which will be voted on by the Senate body next Monday.

Student Senate introduced four new organizations on Monday that were approved by the Campus Affairs commission.

The four organizations were first approved by the Campus Affairs commission and will be voted on by the Senate body during next week’s meeting.

The four new organizations are:

– Iota Tau Alpha – Beta Alpha Chapter — national organization that is a physical therapy and an athletic training honors society

– UWEC Trumpet Club

– Graphic Communication Design Club

– Concert Choir

 

Student Senate introduces four new organizations