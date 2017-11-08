The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Honoring Education Powwow

Erica Jones, Chief Copy EditorNovember 8, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Erica Jones

More stories from Erica Jones

The Book Report
November 8, 2017

Annual celebration teaches community about Native American culture

Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire’s annual Honoring Education Powwow took place Saturday, Nov. 4 in Zorn Arena. Native American dancers and drum groups came from all over to compete and perform. Students and community members came to watch and had the opportunity to buy cultural food, clothing, art and more.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Police Blotter
Police Blotter
Chancellor, student government prepare for UW System restructuring vote
Chancellor, student government prepare for UW System restructuring vote
Student Senate approves eight new organizations
Student Senate approves eight new organizations
Police Blotter
Police Blotter
Taking initiative and creating change in the community
Taking initiative and creating change in the community

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Eyes of Eau Claire: Jo Burke and Jody Balow
Eyes of Eau Claire: Jo Burke and Jody Balow
Tangled Up In Hue features Aryn Widule at monthly artist reception
Tangled Up In Hue features Aryn Widule at monthly artist reception
Blugold gets his images featured in USA Today College Guide
Blugold gets his images featured in USA Today College Guide
Towers Halls get a new name
Towers Halls get a new name
Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students
Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students
Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Honoring Education Powwow