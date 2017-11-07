Student Senate approves eight new organizations
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
More stories from Rachyl Houterman
November 2, 2017
Women's Soccer Club, longboarding club to join list of campus organizations
Advertisement
Student Senate approved eight new organizations at Monday’s meeting, adding them to the list of campus organizations.
The new organizations were first approved by the Campus Affairs Commission and then introduced before the Senate body to be voted on. They were introduced by Hunter Clark, the campus affairs director.
The new organizations are:
– Blugold Boarding Club — a club for students who enjoy longboarding
– Data Analytics Association — a club for students to learn more about fields with data
– Fashion Revolution — a club where students can express their creativity in the world of fashion
– Military Science and Leadership Club — a club to train and develop adaptive, agile leaders for the world of success
– Women’s Soccer Club
– Adventure Club — creating friendships by participating in outdoor activities
– Vida Volunteer Club — A volunteer organization
– Mens Golf Club
The approval of the organizations passed in a placard vote.
Leave a Comment
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.