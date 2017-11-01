Confluence Arts Center is in need of a new executive director

Jason Jon Anderson takes his place as new executive director for the Confluence Arts Center

The Confluence Arts Centers’ executive director Kevin Miller abruptly resigned after less than four months on the job.

According to Volume One, the Confluence Council oversees the Confluence Arts Center and announced Miller’s departure last Wednesday. His resignation was accepted by the board on Monday, Oct. 23. There is no explanation for Miller’s resignation at this time, but the Confluence Council is referring to it as a personnel issue.

The press release states Jason Jon Anderson, the assistant director of conferences and event production for University Centers at UW-Eau Claire, will take Miller’s place as interim executive director of the Confluence Arts Center.

Anderson is in charge of event production in all University Centers venues, along with other performance venues on and off campus.

His job also entails development and administration of conferences, camps, campus-wide special events, festivals and other large events. Furthermore, he is the production director for the Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival and production manager for Bon Iver.

Anderson said he views his new position as a great opportunity rather than a challenge.

“I understand the responsibility that comes with the position and that I need to ensure that the project stays on track and moves seamlessly,” Anderson said.

The Confluence Council continues to search for a new permanent executive director in the meantime.

Miller was hired onto the Confluence Arts Center team on July 17 after being employed at the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts in Fond du Lac as executive director since 2007. There, he led the center in a facility renovation and expansion from 2012 to 2013.

The Community for the Confluence website states the Eau Claire alumnus and former executive director’s other responsibilities in Fond du Lac included raising funds for renovation, managing concerts, forming partnerships with local organizations and creating the Greater Fond du Lac Arts and Entertainment District.

Anderson said though Miller resigned unexpectedly, the project is still moving forward.

“I’ve completed my first week as acting executive director, and we’re moving the project to a successful completion, and we’re still on track to be completed and open in September of 2018,” Anderson said.

The goal of the Confluence Arts Center, according to the UW-Eau Claire Foundation is to provide an enhanced experience for UW-Eau Claire students so they are able to perform and do what they love in the updated facility, which is being built in downtown Eau Claire.

Breanna Denure, a sophomore Organizational Communication student who is interning at Eau Claire Jazz, said she is excited for the completion of the center.

“The Confluence Arts Center is going to be an incredible addition to the Eau Claire community for not only the continuing growth in appreciation of the arts, but also in education,” Denure said. “With my involvement in Eau Claire Jazz, I know that having the Confluence facility will do wonders for our annual Jazz Festival.”

Vicki Hoehn, the board president of the Confluence Council, confirmed Kevin Miller’s resignation won’t slow down the project.

“This is a community-wide project that has had the support, cooperation and collaboration of many to get it to where it is today,” Hoehn said. “It is not about any one individual but the work of many.”