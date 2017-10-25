The American Marketing Association hosts festive fundraiser

Colleges Against Cancer joins the AMA for a 5K run and one-mile walk “Costumes Against Cancer”

“Costumes Against Cancer” is being hosted on the UW-Eau Claire campus mall

The American Marketing Association (AMA) at UW-Eau Claire sponsored a 5K race and one-mile walk, called “Costumes Against Cancer,” for the 36th year in a row.

This year the race was on Oct. 21 on the university Campus Mall from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The event was originally named the “AMA Fun Run” and took place during the spring semester in Carson Park. Due to construction in Carson Park, this year’s race was given an October theme and moved to a more accessible location.

The AMA teamed up with the American Cancer Society for this year’s fundraiser.

Austin Samsa, senior Vice President of the AMA and race organizer, was pleased with the turnout.

“We ended up having a total of 50 runners, which is still a pretty good turnout considering the rainy weather and there was two other 5K’s this weekend,” Samsa said.

According to the UW-Eau Claire website the course was “flat, fast and fun,” prizes were handed out for the best Halloween costumes and top race finishers, face painting was provided for the kids and race bibs were provided for the runners and walkers. Kids brought their trick-or-treat bags and candy was handed out at stations throughout the one-mile walk.

Amanda LaLuzerne, the junior vice president of the AMA, said she couldn’t have been happier to be a part of this event.

“I think it’s a great cause and a good way to create some money for the American Cancer Society as well,” LaLuzerne said.

Admission for the race was $20 for adults, $15 for students, $5 for children 13 and under and T-shirts were sold for $10. Every registered participant received a free T-shirt and complimentary food and refreshments after the race.

Aisia Ackard, a junior elementary education student and race participant, said she enjoyed the fundraiser and layout of the course.

“I wanted to participate in this run because Colleges Against Cancer and AMA created such a fun and unique event that brought the community together for a great cause,” Ackard said. “The course was fun because it was right on campus and candy was being passed out along the way.”

All of the money raised through ticket and T-shirt sales was donated back to Colleges Against Cancer, which is overseen by the American Cancer Society. It’s donated in loving memory of Dr. Chuck Tomkovick, a UW-Eau Claire marketing professor who died of cancer in 2013.

Over the years, the race has supported a variety of foundations, such as The Department of Management and Marketing, Chuck Tomkovick Teaching Excellence Award and the AMA Student Scholarship.

People who wish to contribute to Tomkovick’s fund can do so on the UW-Eau Claire Foundation website.