The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Towers Halls get a new name

Jessie Meyen, Staff WriterOctober 10, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






More stories from Jessie Meyen

Women’s volleyball team competes in weekend tournament
October 10, 2017

A generous donation from an alumni couple leads to the renaming of Towers

Two+alumni+donors%2C+Marilyn+and+David+Karlgaard+show+their+gratitude+at+the+renaming+of+the+residence+hall.
Two alumni donors, Marilyn and David Karlgaard show their gratitude at the renaming of the residence hall.

Two alumni donors, Marilyn and David Karlgaard show their gratitude at the renaming of the residence hall.

Kar-Wei Cheng

Kar-Wei Cheng

Two alumni donors, Marilyn and David Karlgaard show their gratitude at the renaming of the residence hall.

Advertisement

On Friday, Sept. 29, Towers North and South were renamed Karlgaard Towers as an acknowledgement to two alumni donors, Marilyn and David Karlgaard.

They have been a huge part in supporting the UW-Eau Claire Foundation. The alumni’s financial support for their alma mater exceeds $6 million.

According to the Eau Claire website the couple has started a number of different scholarships including the computer science scholarship in 2002, scholarships in mathematics and physics in 2010 and a few of the largest scholarships to more than 130 students.

They’ve also provided funds for computer science labs and were the first major fundraising campaign on campus, Fulfilling the Promise of Excellence.

Marilyn Karlgaard was a part of the first group of students to live in Towers when the building was developed in 1967. Towers South was built as a women’s residence hall while Towers North was built as a men’s residence hall.

David and Marilyn met on the Eau Claire campus and have been happily married since Marilyn’s junior year. They are currently living in Great Falls, Virginia and continue to contribute to UW-Eau Claire.

According to an article on the UW-Eau Claire website, the Karlgaards said they had no idea the resident halls were going to be rededicated.

“Our students are so wonderful to be able to help them, that’s what we need to do, is help our students,” Marilyn Karlgaard said.

“It makes our lives very important and it’s important to our lives,” David Karlgaard said.

David graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1967, and Marilyn attended from 1965-68 to graduate and complete her master’s degree.

The students living in the newly named dorms, like Natalie Carbon, a junior accounting major have conflicting feelings or are simply unaware.

“I heard about the name change, but I never thought to ask why the name was changing,” Carbon said.

Katie Kirmse, a first-year student, hadn’t heard about the name change either. She didn’t feel the change was significant to her personally.

“It’s kind of cool that they’ve donated so much money and they’ll have the name, but it doesn’t really affect me because I’ll be out of the dorms next year,” Kirmse said.

Quincy Chapman, the Director of Housing and Resident Life and the association took students’ requests seriously.

“In the case of the Towers naming, the Residence Hall Association was consulted for feedback on the proposed name, and students asked that the word ‘Towers’ be retained,” said Chapman. “That’s why it is the Karlgaard Towers, versus just Karlgaard Hall.”

With the new name agreed upon, the Karlgaard’s put the importance of education as the biggest reason for their giving.

“Education has always been important in our lives,” David said. “It’s the way anybody can rise up and be successful in life.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Student Senate funds Events Coordinator Position
Student Senate funds Events Coordinator Position
Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students
Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students
Expiration of Federal Perkins Loan Program puts college affordability into question
Expiration of Federal Perkins Loan Program puts college affordability into question
Police Blotter
Police Blotter
Benefit Concert held to raise funds for UW-Eau Claire student
Benefit Concert held to raise funds for UW-Eau Claire student

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students
Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students
Expiration of Federal Perkins Loan Program puts college affordability into question
Expiration of Federal Perkins Loan Program puts college affordability into question
Tangled Up In Hue celebrates shop dog’s retirement with fifth annual Dog Art Show
Tangled Up In Hue celebrates shop dog’s retirement with fifth annual Dog Art Show
International Fall Fest cultivates community
International Fall Fest cultivates community
Human rights advocate provides insight on how to heal the wounds of racism
Human rights advocate provides insight on how to heal the wounds of racism
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Towers Halls get a new name

    News

    Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students

  • Towers Halls get a new name

    News

    Expiration of Federal Perkins Loan Program puts college affordability into question

  • Towers Halls get a new name

    Currents

    Tangled Up In Hue celebrates shop dog’s retirement with fifth annual Dog Art Show

  • Towers Halls get a new name

    Currents

    International Fall Fest cultivates community

  • Towers Halls get a new name

    News

    Human rights advocate provides insight on how to heal the wounds of racism

  • Towers Halls get a new name

    News

    Chancellor Schmidt advocating for DACA participants

  • Towers Halls get a new name

    Currents

    A look into the life of a local beekeeper

  • Towers Halls get a new name

    News

    Hilltop Bowling Alley to be reconstructed

  • Towers Halls get a new name

    Student Life

    Spinning toward success

  • Towers Halls get a new name

    News

    Finance student Ryan Ring appointed to serve on the UW System Board of Regents

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Towers Halls get a new name