Student Senate funds Events Coordinator Position
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
More stories from Rachyl Houterman
The 61st Session also allocated funds to Pre-Law Club and passed a resolution in support of National Coming Out Day
Advertisement
In Monday evening’s meeting, Student Senate unanimously passed two special allocation bills and a resolution in support of National Coming Out Day.
Bill 61-B-6 – Funding the Events Coordinator position
The first bill on the agenda was a special allocation bill to fund the Events Coordinator Position in the Communications Commission.
Finance Director Dier Pulatov introduced the bill again. The special allocation would provide the position a stipend of $2,172.69 for the academic year. Pulatov said the Finance Commission fulfilled the requested amount.
The bill passed unanimously in a voice vote.
Bill 61-B-7 – Special Allocation to Pre-Law Club
The Finance Commission presented a second special allocation bill, this one to fulfill a request to cover the registration and travel expenses of the Pre-Law Club’s Mock Trial Team.
Pulatov said the original requested amount was $950, but after discovering the registration fee had already been paid, the finance commission decided to allocate $500.
The bill passed unanimously in a voice vote.
Resolution 61-R-4 – Support of National Coming Out Day
A resolution authored by Senator Bobbi Freagon and Second Chair of the Equity in Student Matters Commission Justin Vue proposed supporting National Coming Out Day, which is coming up this Wednesday.
“This always aligns very well with our Campus Strategic Plan,” Freagon said, “which is aimed at improving campus climate, fostering a resilient university, and fostering all around an inclusive university as well as a university with a higher retention rate and one way to do that is to make sure that all folks on campus feel welcome.”
The resolution passed unanimously in a voice vote.
Leave a Comment
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.