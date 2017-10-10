Student Senate funds Events Coordinator Position

The 61st Session also allocated funds to Pre-Law Club and passed a resolution in support of National Coming Out Day

In Monday evening’s meeting, Student Senate unanimously passed two special allocation bills and a resolution in support of National Coming Out Day.

Bill 61-B-6 – Funding the Events Coordinator position

The first bill on the agenda was a special allocation bill to fund the Events Coordinator Position in the Communications Commission.

Finance Director Dier Pulatov introduced the bill again. The special allocation would provide the position a stipend of $2,172.69 for the academic year. Pulatov said the Finance Commission fulfilled the requested amount.

The bill passed unanimously in a voice vote.

Bill 61-B-7 – Special Allocation to Pre-Law Club

The Finance Commission presented a second special allocation bill, this one to fulfill a request to cover the registration and travel expenses of the Pre-Law Club’s Mock Trial Team.

Pulatov said the original requested amount was $950, but after discovering the registration fee had already been paid, the finance commission decided to allocate $500.

The bill passed unanimously in a voice vote.

Resolution 61-R-4 – Support of National Coming Out Day

A resolution authored by Senator Bobbi Freagon and Second Chair of the Equity in Student Matters Commission Justin Vue proposed supporting National Coming Out Day, which is coming up this Wednesday.

“This always aligns very well with our Campus Strategic Plan,” Freagon said, “which is aimed at improving campus climate, fostering a resilient university, and fostering all around an inclusive university as well as a university with a higher retention rate and one way to do that is to make sure that all folks on campus feel welcome.”

The resolution passed unanimously in a voice vote.