UW-Eau Claire Homecoming 2017

The UW-Eau Claire football team storms the field for the 2017 Homecoming game.

This past weekend students participated in multiple activities for the UW-Eau Claire’s 2017 Homecoming.

Varsity Night Live kicked off the weekend on Friday night in Zorn Arena. Varsity Night Live is a show where UW-Eau Claire musical groups and other performers come together to entertain students and the Eau Claire community. Homecoming king, Sam Schwiebert, and queen, Annika Ekblad, were also crowned at the show.

The Homecoming parade took place on First Avenue Saturday morning. Many clubs and groups from UW-Eau Claire marched with floats and banners, handing out candy and goodies for fellow students and community members who came to watch.

The football game was on Saturday afternoon at Carson Park against the UW-River Falls where the Blugolds fell 30-7.