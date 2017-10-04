The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Filed under News

UW-Eau Claire Homecoming 2017

Students, faculty, alumni and community members come together to celebrate the university

Kar Wei Cheng, Staff PhotographerOctober 4, 2017Leave a Comment

The+UW-Eau+Claire+football+team+storms+the+field+for+the+2017+Homecoming+game.+
The UW-Eau Claire football team storms the field for the 2017 Homecoming game.

The UW-Eau Claire football team storms the field for the 2017 Homecoming game.

Sydney Purpora

Sydney Purpora

The UW-Eau Claire football team storms the field for the 2017 Homecoming game.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






This past weekend students participated in multiple activities for the UW-Eau Claire’s 2017 Homecoming.

Varsity Night Live kicked off the weekend on Friday night in Zorn Arena. Varsity Night Live is a show where UW-Eau Claire musical groups and other performers come together to entertain students and the Eau Claire community. Homecoming king, Sam Schwiebert, and queen, Annika Ekblad, were also crowned at the show.

The Homecoming parade took place on First Avenue Saturday morning. Many clubs and groups from UW-Eau Claire marched with floats and banners, handing out candy and goodies for fellow students and community members who came to watch.

The football game was on Saturday afternoon at Carson Park against the UW-River Falls where the Blugolds fell 30-7.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students
Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students
Expiration of Federal Perkins Loan Program puts college affordability into question
Expiration of Federal Perkins Loan Program puts college affordability into question
Police Blotter
Police Blotter
Benefit Concert held to raise funds for UW-Eau Claire student
Benefit Concert held to raise funds for UW-Eau Claire student
Comedian Lauren Weedman’s ‘The City Show of Eau Claire’
Comedian Lauren Weedman’s ‘The City Show of Eau Claire’
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • UW-Eau Claire Homecoming 2017

    News

    Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students

  • UW-Eau Claire Homecoming 2017

    News

    Expiration of Federal Perkins Loan Program puts college affordability into question

  • UW-Eau Claire Homecoming 2017

    Currents

    Tangled Up In Hue celebrates shop dog’s retirement with fifth annual Dog Art Show

  • UW-Eau Claire Homecoming 2017

    Currents

    International Fall Fest cultivates community

  • UW-Eau Claire Homecoming 2017

    News

    Human rights advocate provides insight on how to heal the wounds of racism

  • UW-Eau Claire Homecoming 2017

    News

    Chancellor Schmidt advocating for DACA participants

  • UW-Eau Claire Homecoming 2017

    Currents

    A look into the life of a local beekeeper

  • UW-Eau Claire Homecoming 2017

    News

    Hilltop Bowling Alley to be reconstructed

  • UW-Eau Claire Homecoming 2017

    Student Life

    Spinning toward success

  • UW-Eau Claire Homecoming 2017

    News

    Finance student Ryan Ring appointed to serve on the UW System Board of Regents

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
UW-Eau Claire Homecoming 2017