Immigration attorney holds DACA informational
May 11, 2017
Kara Lynum answered legal questions on the subject Wednesday evening
An informational on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Multicultural Resource Room in Centennial Hall. The presentation was given by Kara Lynum, an immigration attorney from the Twin Cities, and received by both UW-Eau Claire students and the public.
Lynum explained the effects of the rescission of DACA and what it means for those in the now-discontinued program. The rescission, which went into effect on Sept. 5, will affect over 700 people in Wisconsin alone, Lynum said.
DACA participants whose work permits expire before March 5 must submit applications for renewal by Oct. 5. The cost to apply, she said, is $495, and workers only have a month’s time to prepare for the strict deadline.
Lynum said businesses and non-profit organizations all over the country have shown their support for those under DACA by offering scholarships to help alleviate this steep cost. This includes a local non-profit, El Centro de Conexión de Chippewa Valley, which is looking to offer scholarships for local students from Eau Claire public schools, the Chippewa Valley Technical College as well as UW-Eau Claire.
The event was followed by a Q & A session in which attendees received direct answers to their legal questions.
