Immigration attorney holds DACA informational

An informational on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Multicultural Resource Room in Centennial Hall. The presentation was given by Kara Lynum, an immigration attorney from the Twin Cities, and received by both UW-Eau Claire students and the public.

Lynum explained the effects of the rescission of DACA and what it means for those in the now-discontinued program. The rescission, which went into effect on Sept. 5, will affect over 700 people in Wisconsin alone, Lynum said.

DACA participants whose work permits expire before March 5 must submit applications for renewal by Oct. 5. The cost to apply, she said, is $495, and workers only have a month’s time to prepare for the strict deadline.

Lynum said businesses and non-profit organizations all over the country have shown their support for those under DACA by offering scholarships to help alleviate this steep cost. This includes a local non-profit, El Centro de Conexión de Chippewa Valley, which is looking to offer scholarships for local students from Eau Claire public schools, the Chippewa Valley Technical College as well as UW-Eau Claire.

The event was followed by a Q & A session in which attendees received direct answers to their legal questions.