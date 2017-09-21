The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Immigration attorney holds DACA informational

Sam Farley, Staff PhotographerSeptember 21, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sam Farley

More stories from Sam Farley

Spinning toward success
May 11, 2017

Kara Lynum answered legal questions on the subject Wednesday evening

Kara+Lynum%2C+a+legal+attorney+from+the+Twin+Cities%2C+answered+questions+about+DACA+Wednesday+evening.
Kara Lynum, a legal attorney from the Twin Cities, answered questions about DACA Wednesday evening.

Kara Lynum, a legal attorney from the Twin Cities, answered questions about DACA Wednesday evening.

Sam Farley

Sam Farley

Kara Lynum, a legal attorney from the Twin Cities, answered questions about DACA Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

An informational on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Multicultural Resource Room in Centennial Hall. The presentation was given by Kara Lynum, an immigration attorney from the Twin Cities, and received by both UW-Eau Claire students and the public.

Lynum explained the effects of the rescission of DACA and what it means for those in the now-discontinued program. The rescission, which went into effect on Sept. 5, will affect over 700 people in Wisconsin alone, Lynum said.

DACA participants whose work permits expire before March 5 must submit applications for renewal by Oct. 5. The cost to apply, she said, is $495, and workers only have a month’s time to prepare for the strict deadline.

Lynum said businesses and non-profit organizations all over the country have shown their support for those under DACA by offering scholarships to help alleviate this steep cost. This includes a local non-profit, El Centro de Conexión de Chippewa Valley, which is looking to offer scholarships for local students from Eau Claire public schools, the Chippewa Valley Technical College as well as UW-Eau Claire.

The event was followed by a Q & A session in which attendees received direct answers to their legal questions.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Police Blotter
Police Blotter
UW-Eau Claire plans for new Welcome Center
UW-Eau Claire plans for new Welcome Center
Human rights advocate provides insight on how to heal the wounds of racism
Human rights advocate provides insight on how to heal the wounds of racism
Senate amends Chapter X of Student Senate Bylaws
Senate amends Chapter X of Student Senate Bylaws
Hash browns: a uniting factor for UW-Eau Claire students
Hash browns: a uniting factor for UW-Eau Claire students
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Immigration attorney holds DACA informational

    News

    Human rights advocate provides insight on how to heal the wounds of racism

  • Immigration attorney holds DACA informational

    News

    Chancellor Schmidt advocating for DACA participants

  • Immigration attorney holds DACA informational

    Currents

    A look into the life of a local beekeeper

  • Immigration attorney holds DACA informational

    News

    Hilltop Bowling Alley to be reconstructed

  • Immigration attorney holds DACA informational

    Student Life

    Spinning toward success

  • Immigration attorney holds DACA informational

    News

    Finance student Ryan Ring appointed to serve on the UW System Board of Regents

  • Immigration attorney holds DACA informational

    News

    Housing code revisions aim to improve rental properties in Eau Claire

  • Immigration attorney holds DACA informational

    Currents

    ‘Population 485’ tells story of local volunteer firefighters

  • Immigration attorney holds DACA informational

    News

    Celebrating 100 years of teacher education

  • Immigration attorney holds DACA informational

    Currents

    Jesse McCartney and fans get ‘Back Together’

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Immigration attorney holds DACA informational