Senate amends Chapter X of Student Senate Bylaws
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
More stories from Rachyl Houterman
September 12, 2017
The Senate voted unanimously to remove the section regarding service hours from the Bylaws
Advertisement
Student Senate’s 61st Session passed a bill Monday evening to amend a chapter pertaining to the responsibilities of Student Senators in the Student Senate Bylaws.
The bill removed the section regarding service hours in Chapter X of the Bylaws. Before the amendment, senators would have had to complete one service hour per week on top of their weekly office hour and outreach hour.
Chief of Staff Branden Yates said the service hours section was copied and pasted from the old Bylaws.
Yates added that removing the service hour requirement would clear up discrepancies in the future with regards to attendance. As it stood before the amendment, he said, if senators missed their service hour five times, they risked being removed from Senate because those hours would be counted as unexcused absences.
“I urge you guys all to vote this up,” Yates said. “It just clears up some discrepancies in the Bylaws and makes it easier for Student Senators to understand their responsibilities, and it makes it easier for the Exec board to enforce those responsibilities.”
Senators will still be performing service hours in the semester event planned by the Yates as part of his Chief of Staff responsibilities, he said.
The bill passed unanimously in a voiced vote.
Leave a Comment
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.