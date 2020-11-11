Spectator Songs

Our favorite covers

Story by Evelyn Nelson, Chief Copy EditorNovember 11, 2020Leave a Comment

Spectator+Songs

With the help of my fellow Spectator staff members, here is the perfect playlist that combines our favorite artists with songs you all know and love. 

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7ntAM0z30tFUHWXfdRxYJc?si=Gpnfh5jhSOSz5kP4P_3R6g