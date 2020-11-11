Spectator Songs
Our favorite covers
November 5, 2020
With the help of my fellow Spectator staff members, here is the perfect playlist that combines our favorite artists with songs you all know and love.
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7ntAM0z30tFUHWXfdRxYJc?si=Gpnfh5jhSOSz5kP4P_3R6g
Evelyn Nelson is a second-year Journalism and Spanish student. This is her third semester on The Spectator. She enjoys going for walks in the forest, coffee and sharing her collages (ask her about them).
