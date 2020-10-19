Spectator Songs
Night time
More stories from Evelyn Nelson
October 14, 2020
A bedtime nursery rhyme can be effective for younger audiences, but what do fellow Blugolds listen to after a long day — to wind down at night?
With the help of the Spectator staff, here is this week’s “Spec songs” playlist with the nighttime essentials to enjoy a quiet evening before bed.
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4aERuGt7M8QM8NfMslAfj5?si=J30-sH43R0y56drVzImxnw
Evelyn Nelson is a second-year Journalism and Spanish student. This is her third semester on The Spectator. She enjoys going for walks in the forest, coffee and sharing her collages (ask her about them).
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.