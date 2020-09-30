Spectator Songs
Leaves are falling
September 24, 2020
The first day of fall was last week on Sept. 22, and naturally, it was almost 80 degrees outside.
Regardless of this abnormal weather, I was determined to get my fall aesthetic in gear, which includes the perfect fall playlist.
With the help of fellow staffers and editors, this week’s Spectator playlist is here to go along with the change of season and falling of leaves.
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7mIL6lIrLN52LbOObc8oSF?si=qhhuI2-CRxKB3WZ2v4SJkg
Nelson can be reached at [email protected].
Evelyn Nelson is a second-year Journalism and Spanish student. This is her third semester on The Spectator. She enjoys going for walks in the forest, coffee and sharing her collages (ask her about them).
