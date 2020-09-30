Spectator+Songs

The first day of fall was last week on Sept. 22, and naturally, it was almost 80 degrees outside.

Regardless of this abnormal weather, I was determined to get my fall aesthetic in gear, which includes the perfect fall playlist.

With the help of fellow staffers and editors, this week’s Spectator playlist is here to go along with the change of season and falling of leaves.

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7mIL6lIrLN52LbOObc8oSF?si=qhhuI2-CRxKB3WZ2v4SJkg

